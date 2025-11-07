Nancy Pelosi has announced her retirement from Congress, closing one of the most influential political careers in modern US history. The 85-year-old Democratic leader confirmed on Thursday that she will not seek re-election when her current term ends in January 2027. Her decision concludes a 38-year tenure that shaped both her party and the political identity of California.

Pelosi announced in a video message, describing her decades in public service as a labour of love for her constituents in San Francisco. She thanked voters for their trust, dating back to 1987, when she first entered the US House of Representatives, and urged them to remain engaged in democracy.

'We have made history. We have made progress,' Pelosi said. 'We have always led the way, and now we must continue to do so by fighting for the American ideals we hold dear.'

The retirement comes after months of speculation in Washington. Pelosi had already stepped down as the Democratic leader in 2023, passing the role to Hakeem Jeffries after serving two terms as House Speaker. She remains the only woman in US history to have held that position. Her departure signals a new chapter for the Democratic Party as it prepares for the 2026 midterm elections.

Pelosi's Legacy of Leadership and Strategy

Pelosi's impact stretched far beyond San Francisco. She was recognized for her expertise in navigating legislation and guiding landmark bills, such as the Affordable Care Act, through the Congressional Process. Her leadership style was strategic and disciplined, earning her both strong supporters and outspoken critics.

Throughout her time in office, she worked under several presidents, including George W. Bush, Donald Trump and Joe Biden. According to BBC News, Pelosi was instrumental in advancing Democratic priorities and maintaining party unity during some of the most polarising years in American politics.

Even after stepping away from formal leadership, Pelosi continued to remain active behind the scenes. She collaborated with California Governor Gavin Newsom to support Proposition 50, a redistricting measure approved by voters that redraws the state's congressional map to strengthen Democratic influence. The measure passed with 63 percent of the vote, which many see as one of her final major victories.

Her allies credit her with raising billions in campaign funding over her career. She also led Democrats through both impeachment proceedings against former President Trump and maintained her position as a stabilising force within the party.

What Pelosi's Exit Means for Democrats and San Francisco

Pelosi's decision has set off intense speculation about who will succeed her in California's 11th Congressional District. Many observers believe her exit opens the door for a new generation of leaders, including progressive figures such as State Senator Scott Wiener, who has already expressed his interest in the role.

In her farewell message, Pelosi described her retirement as a time of reflection and renewal. 'With a grateful heart, I look forward to my final year of service as your proud representative,' she said. 'To the city I love: San Francisco, know your power.'

Her announcement comes after a strong political win for Democrats in California, where she helped champion Proposition 50. According to CNN, her efforts alongside Newsom demonstrated her enduring influence in both state and national politics.

Tributes quickly poured in from across the political spectrum. President Joe Biden described Pelosi as 'the most consequential Speaker of the House in American history'. Members of both parties acknowledged her skill in managing Congress and her deep commitment to public service.

Pelosi's exit marks the end of an era for San Francisco, where her name has become synonymous with political power and progressive leadership. Her departure will test the city's Democratic base as it faces new social and economic challenges.

As Pelosi prepares for her final year in office, she remains focused on the values that defined her career: discipline, service and conviction. Her influence on American politics will continue to resonate long after she steps down from the House floor.