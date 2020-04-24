Coronavirus has impacted all aspects of life. The mass lockdown has brought the usual life to a halt. Amidst the uncertainty, it is easy to experience anxiety and feel demotivated particularly for kids. However, NASA astronaut Scott Kelly has some unique tips for parents to keep their little ones inspired.

Scott Kelly is a retired and record-breaking astronaut, who has been on four space flights and has been a part of a year-long mission at the International Space Station along with a Russian cosmonaut Mikhail Korniyenko. Therefore, it is not hard to say that Kelly is well-versed with the challenges of life in quarantine.

In many countries, remote learning and homeschooling has become a new way of schooling due to the lockdown. This has challenged kids' focus and commitment.

"I think it's important to let them know that their education is still important despite everything that is going on out there," Kelly said in an interview with Fox News. "Distance learning, or homeschooling, it's good for some kids, but not all."

"I recognize that it's not easy – often things that are meaningful are hard and challenging," he added. "Find inspiration where you can find it."

Like most of us, Kelly is also living in quarantine with his family. Speaking with WAAY 31, he gave out ideas for self-quarantine during the time of the pandemic. Using his experience of self-isolation in the space station, he is implementing strategies for the new life during the pandemic. According to him, it is important to have a routine at such a challenging time too.

"It was important to follow a schedule," Kelly said. "You know taking care of yourself, your environment."

He even suggests that using a journal can help people open up.

"I made a journal when I was in space, and you know even if you don't have people to talk about or complain to, being open about it with yourself by writing can be a very cathartic process," he added.

Kelly retired from NASA in 2016. In his last expedition, Kelly and his partner spent 340 days in ISS.