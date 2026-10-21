Natasha Lyonne has sparked confusion among fans after a series of social media posts appeared to signal support for US President Donald Trump and billionaire Elon Musk, despite her previously expressed opposition to the Trump administration.

The Poker Face and Russian Doll star drew attention after responding to a post from Trump praising Musk for the planned contribution of SpaceX stock to the president's Trump Accounts initiative. Lyonne's reaction, which featured a series of emojis, prompted fans to question whether her political views had changed.

The controversy follows an earlier post in which Lyonne criticised Vice President JD Vance while commenting on a video from a Republican rally. Her remarks, which included the phrase 'prefer Trump', added another layer of confusion to the discussion surrounding her political stance.

Natasha Lyonne Sparks Backlash Over Trump and Elon Musk Post

The controversy intensified on 20 October 2026, when Lyonne reposted a message from Trump praising Musk's plan to provide SpaceX shares to American children through the Trump Accounts programme, describing the initiative as an investment in the country's future. The proposed distribution could be worth billions of dollars, although the pledge should not be confused with a completed transfer of shares.

Lyonne responded with four emojis: a rocket, a saluting face, a sun and a smiling face wearing sunglasses.

Although the actress did not provide an accompanying explanation, the now-deleted post quickly attracted attention, with fans debating whether her reaction was sincere, sarcastic or intended to convey something else entirely.

Some followers expressed disappointment, while others urged her to clarify what she meant. One commenter questioned the apparent support, while another suggested the emojis might indicate a desire to send the political figures into the sun.

The mixed reactions highlighted the uncertainty surrounding Lyonne's message. However, without a clear explanation from the actress, it remains difficult to establish what she intended to communicate.

What Did Natasha Lyonne Say About JD Vance?

The controversy followed an earlier post in which Lyonne shared a clip of Vice President JD Vance responding to a protester at a Republican rally.

Reacting to the clip, Lyonne described the vice president as a 'Sketchy mofo' before adding, 'prefer Trump'. She continued by expressing concern about the political climate and questioning how the current situation had come to be regarded as normal.

Sketchy mofo - prefer trump - this shit is even scarier - don’t really know how we arrived at this aesthetic as baseline normal, but c’est la dominoes, etc. Octavia Butler was a soothsayer. Grimey times. https://t.co/hxslrYtPVn — natasha lyonne (@nlyonne) October 20, 2026

Lyonne's remarks prompted questions because her criticism of Vance was accompanied by the phrase 'prefer Trump'. However, her subsequent reference to The Manchurian Candidate, alongside her comments about the broader political climate, left the intended meaning unclear.

Her posts do not establish whether she was expressing a genuine preference for Trump, making a sarcastic comparison or offering a broader political critique.

Why Are Fans Questioning Natasha Lyonne's Political Views?

The reaction has been particularly notable because Lyonne has previously expressed opposition to Trump and his administration.

The actress publicly endorsed Kamala Harris during the 2024 presidential election. In a 2025 interview, she also criticised Trump's leadership and expressed concern about the effects of his administration on vulnerable communities, including transgender people, LGBTQ+ individuals, Black Americans and women. She would later state in a different interview that she was not a fan of Trump.

Those earlier comments have contributed to the confusion surrounding her recent social media activity. Some fans have questioned whether her latest posts represent a change in political views, while others believe her messages may be ironic or deliberately ambiguous.

Has Natasha Lyonne Clarified Her Comments?

As of writing, Lyonne has not publicly provided a definitive explanation of her posts about Trump, Musk and Vance. Until she clarifies her intentions, interpretations of the emojis and her 'prefer Trump' remark remain speculative.

For now, the controversy illustrates how a handful of ambiguous social media posts can generate considerable debate, particularly when they appear inconsistent with a celebrity's previously expressed political views.

It remains unclear whether Lyonne intended to signal support for Trump or make a more ironic point. What is evident is that her latest posts have left many followers searching for answers.