Your quintessential summer dreams are often those with the sun, surf and sand at a lovely beach. This vision of relaxation and merriment makes it a popular vacation spot for people all over the world, but more and more beaches face the problem of being overcrowded and polluted, especially during public holidays.

National beach day was started in 2014, to raise awareness on how to preserve the beauty of beaches by keeping them clean and safe. Organizations like "Save Our Beach" works by "educating individuals, companies, schools and organizations on how their environmental footprint impacts their community and the world."

This year, try to visit less populated beaches and be mindful of "taking nothing but pictures, leaving nothing but memories and killing nothing but time."

Here is a list of four lesser populated beaches for a memorable, fun and safe experience on your next vitamin vacay:

Sennen Cove, Cornwall

This picturesque cove is a mile long and is, just around the corner from Land's End. Local folklore has it that mermaids once frequented their shores. This spot is also ideal for surfers as surfing conditions are top-rated at Sennen Cove. The ambience is quite homey and familiar as the village of Sennen still maintains the atmosphere of an old fishing village.

Walberswick Beach, Suffolk

Peace and tranquillity are the moods for Walberswick's long, grassy dune-backed beach. The idyllic shores are located on the south side of the River Blyth's mouth and are only a short walk away from a friendly neighbourhood filled with welcoming pubs. This place is also the unofficial crabbing capital of the UK!

Hunstanton, Norfolk

Hunstanton is a great place for an escape to all the city's bustling energy. They offer pony rides along the promenade and quaint little teashops surrounding the calm waters of the rockpools punctuating the pebbly coastline. If you head over to Old Hunstanton, expect to find buttery sand and a glorious sunset in front of their famous red-and-white streaked cliffs. As the only west-facing beach on the east coast, this beach will keep you warmer on those cold nights.

Dungeness, Romney Marsh, Kent

Being in Dungeness might feel unreal at first. Where else can you see industrial power stations towering over a protected wildlife sanctuary? This curious landscape has shorelines that stretch for miles on end and is ideal for quiet picnics and sunbathing. The sea here is not for swimming but instead is perfect for diving for fish.