The hustle and bustle of city life can drain you. All work and no play won't just be detrimental to your mental health; it could also create problems in the romance department and tension between you and your significant other.

It's okay to relax and unwind after a tiring week, and it's even better to recharge during a revitalising romantic weekend with your beau. Pack your overnight bag and plan your next weekend's stay at these idyllic locations.

Dip into the hot springs at Bath

The spectacular Roman Baths have remained unchanged since the Romans first built their structures. Bath's therapeutic waters are perfect for a warm, soothing soak in the facility's extraordinary rooftop pool, where you can watch the sunset together.

You can also choose from their special couples' massage with meal package or create a special intimate moment when renting the historic Cross Bath for a private 1.5-hour session.

Go hiking at the Brecon Beacons

Wales is a superb destination for adventurous couples. The Brecon Beacons is a hiker's paradise, you can choose from biking, hiking, and camping adventures, or you can pack a big blanket and go stargazing.

The Brecon Beacons is conveniently located for those coming from large cities like London and Cardiff, as you'll need all that reserved stamina for the exciting activities available here. It has numerous well-marked trails, horse riding and pony trekking centres, and a 90-foot waterfall, the Henrhyd Falls.

Take them to the lakes

Be sure to bring your muse when you're setting off to the Lake District in Cumbria. Marvel at the quintessential English scenery with its charming lakes, captivating villages, and gently rolling hills. The Lake District boasts of a collection of 16 divine lakes, moors, and valleys.

Highlights of this place include a dreamy visitor's centre in Kendal, a selection of boat tours, and plenty of picturesque old villages for you to take pictures and catch a bite. Rest your head on your lover's shoulders and marvel at the Windermere peaks, which are so beautiful that they can almost make you cry.

Strawberry fields forever

Are you a Beatles fan? If so, you should know that the iconic Strawberry Field in Liverpool has opened its iconic red gates to the public for the first time. For those interested in guided tours and visiting places of historical interest, Strawberry Fields offers an exhibition of stories of the former children's home and where John Lennon's inspiration came from.

They also have a quaint café, a serene garden, and a small trinket shop that funds their Steps at Strawberry Field programmes to help those with learning difficulties or other barriers to employment.

Watch the sunset on the castle on the hill

Castell Coch, or the "Red Castle," looks like it came straight out of a Hans Christian Andersen story. Its ancient beech woods of Fforest Fawr is a beautiful woodland where you can spend the whole day exploring while holding your partner's hand.

Their trail is perfect for bird watching, hiking, and trail running. During quieter times of the day, you can appreciate nature's silence together.