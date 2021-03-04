A whistle blower reported that numerous National Guard soldiers defending the US Capitol fell ill after they were allegedly fed with meat that was almost completely raw. There was even a report stating that shaved metal was found in the meals too.

WXYZ reported that a Michigan National Guard staff sergeant, whose name was not disclosed, stated that the guards aired complaints, not just once, but several times, after many of them have fallen ill. There were more than a dozen troops who got sick because of the almost raw meat that they ate.

Read more Police chief warns radicals might 'blow up' US Capitol during State of the Union Address

The anonymous staff sergeant told the station that at one point, they found 74 meals with raw beef. Photos of the alleged under-cooked beef were shared online and became viral on Twitter. Perhaps the worst part was the metal shavings that were found in the food as well.

The unnamed sergeant said that the under-cooked meals were made more dangerous because there was a delay of up to four hours before they were given to them.

Detroit News also reported that there were many soldiers who have already gotten sick. There were even those who vomited after ingesting the undesirable food.

"Morale is very bad; many have served overseas and cannot believe the quality of food they are being fed here," the soldier said, complaining about their food.

Log into Facebook to start sharing and connecting with your friends, family, and people you know. Why advertise with us

An official statement from the Michigan National Guard expressed their concern over the reports.

"The firsthand accounts and pictures of under-cooked food being served clearly shows that what is being given to Michigan's service members is unacceptable," a part of the statement read.

It also revealed that as soon as the National Guard received the reports about the under-cooked food, Governor Gretchen Whitmer contacted Acting Secretary of the Army John E. Whitley and communicated the concerns.

The statement also underscored that the health and well-being of the Michigan National Guard service is important as they continue to serve the United States both domestic and foreign. It also stated that they are already dealing with the food contractor.

There are about 1,000 troops of the Michigan National Guard who are guarding the Capitol. The 14 members of the Michigan House delegation asked the National Guard to find another vendor and to void the food service contract.