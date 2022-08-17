Every August 17th is National Nonprofit Day (NND)- the day to recognise the powerful impact nonprofits all over the world have on improving the lives of millions across various communities.

Statista records the number of registered charities in England and Wales to be around 169,000.

They also found that the average amount of money people give to charity has slightly increased recently. In 2021, the average amount given to charity in England per month was 27 British pounds, compared with 24 pounds in the previous year.

Women were also found to be more likely to give to charity than men. Those over the age of 75 were found to be the most charitable age group.

Whether male, female, non-binary, old or young- everybody is encouraged to donate to their favourite local cause today.

Here are 3 of the top nonprofit organisations in the country:

Cancer Research UK

Cancer Research UK is the world's largest independent cancer research charity. Their aim is to reduce the number of deaths from cancer through prevention, diagnosis and treatment. Their research has thousands of saved lives, and they recently funded research that could help detect kidney cancer years before people begin to show symptoms.

You can get involved by volunteering or taking part in one of their many fundraising events, such as a Race for Life (5 or 10k) and the annual Stand Up to Cancer.

Sightsavers

Every day, people around the world go blind from preventable illnesses. Sightsavers is an international organisation that works with partners in more than 30 countries to help people save their sense of sight while supporting equality for people with disabilities and advocating for change.

Sightsavers say 12 million people are blind because of cataracts when an operation that costs just £30 could save their sight. You can start fundraising for them on GoFundMe today.

Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RSPCA)

The RSPCA is Britain's biggest animal welfare charity. They specialise in animal rescue & furthering the welfare cause for all animals. They are the oldest and largest animal welfare organisation in the world and rely on voluntary fundraising and donations to carry on their charitable works. Did I mention that Queen Elizabeth II is its patron as well?

You can donate in cash or in-kind and maybe even sponsor a shelter animal. They are also regularly on the lookout for volunteers and fundraisers who are willing to give their time and efforts to a good cause.