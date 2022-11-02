The Brooklyn Nets parted ways with Steve Nash on Tuesday after their 2-5 start to the 2022-23 season. Shamed former Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka has emerged as the frontrunner to take over, but Nets general manager Sean Marks refused to divulge a specific name amidst rumours of an imminent appointment.

The Nets confirmed their decision to part ways with the Phoenix Suns legend on Nov. 1 after a poor start to the new campaign. Jacque Vaughn took charge for the game against the Chicago Bulls on Tuesday, which they lost 108-99 leaving them close to the bottom in the Eastern Conference.

Marks thanked Nash for his services, and accepted that he had to endure difficult times owing to the continually changing roster in the past season. However, the Nets' poor start to the new campaign forced management to look in a new direction.

"Personally, this was an immensely difficult decision; however, after much deliberation and evaluation of how the season has begun, we agreed that a change is necessary at this time," Marks said, as per the NBA.

Udoka, who was suspended by the Celtics just prior to the start of the 2022-23 season, has emerged as the frontrunner to take over from Nash. The former Nets assistant led the Boston franchise to their first NBA Finals in his debut season, but was booted after having an affair with a team staffer.

According to ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski, Udoka's future in Boston was sealed after his suspension, with little chance of him returning to the helm. Nets are expected to take advantage of the situation and tempt him back to Brooklyn with the head coach job offer.

Suspended Celtics coach Ime Udoka has emerged as the likely next Brooklyn Nets head coach and his hiring could be finalized as soon as the next 24-to-48 hours, sources tell ESPN. Celtics will let him leave for another job. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 1, 2022

Nets GM Marks, however, refused to indulge in the rumours and refused to give specific targets for the open head coach role. The Brooklyn franchise is expected to approach more than one candidate before making a decision on Nash's replacement.

"I really don't think it's my place right now to give a list of candidates that we're talking to. I'll reserve that for when those decisions are made," Marks told reporters, as quoted on Marca.

"We want this process to be complete. We're not going to skip steps. We will do our due diligence," he added.