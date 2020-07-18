The NBA announced that the voting for the NBA's Kia MVP and all other individual awards will be completed before the restart of the league on July 30th.

According to the NBA, It is to ensure that players from all 30 teams have a fair chance of winning any individual awards, such as the MVP, Rookie of the Year, and Defensive Player of the Year. Only 22 teams will continue to play for the season championship in the NBA-Disney Bubble in Orlando, Florida.

A lot of players such as former MVP Kevin Durant, will also opt-out of the NBA restart.

While the remaining 8 seeding games in Orlando are official regular-season games, individual players' performances during the games will no longer affect the race for individual awards. However, statistical awards such as Scoring Champion and Assist Leader are still up for grabs until the end of all seeding games.

One of only two players are expected to win the MVP award this season, former MVP LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers and reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks. Both players have statistically solid performances and led their respective teams to become the top seeds this season.

If Antetokounmpo wins the award, he will be the 12th player to win back-to-back MVP titles. Ironically, James won back-to-back titles in 2012 and 2013, making him the 10th player to achieve the feat. Stephen Curry also won in 2015 and 2016.

Other candidates such as James Harden of the Houston Rockets and Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks, while having strong statistical and individual performances did not lead their teams to stellar records -a criterion for winning the MVP award. The Rockets and Mavericks are in 6th and 7th place respectively in the Western Conference.

Harden will most likely win the scoring champion award for the third year in a row. He is averaging 34.4 points this season, 4 points ahead of second-placed player Bradley Beal of the Washington Wizards.

LeBron James is also the current leader in assists. If he wins the award this year, he will be the second-oldest player to win the accolade at 35 years old. Steve Nash won the award at 37.