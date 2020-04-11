On the night of March 10th, In a pregame test before the match-up between the Utah Jazz and the Oklahoma City Thunder, Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for the coronavirus. The game was suspended immediately and the entire league was suspended the next day. The Oklahoma Health Department conducted further testing on the Utah Jazz team and found that another player, Donovan Mitchell, also tested positive.

It's no secret that Mitchell was "frustrated" at the time and blamed Gobert for the diagnosis. Now, exactly a month later, the Jazz announced that the relationship between the two teammates doesn't seem salvageable.

Mitchell didn't keep his "frustrations" a secret and insiders are aware how his reactions are breaking the team apart. Given the circumstances, everyone also understands his feelings. On March 26, the Jazz announced that both players, together with the rest of the Jazz organisation, have been given a clean bill of health by the Utah Department of Health. But according to Bleacher Report, Mitchell is still reluctant to repair his relationship with Gobert, and the "issues don't appear salvageable."

Mitchell and others are primarily blaming Gobert for spreading the virus in the league. In a press conference on March 9, Gobert touched microphones and recording devices on purpose. Though it will never be proven if Gobert truly is the first NBA player who contracted the virus, he is definitely the first one confirmed to have it. His blatant actions during the press conference are irresponsible, especially since the league, at the time, already warned teams about the virus.

If the NBA does continue the season and go straight to the playoffs, the Jazz is in 4th seed and will match up against the 5th seed Oklahoma City Thunder, the exact same match up that led to the league-wide suspension.

However, this time the Jazz players do not trust each other. The team did not say if Mitchell is alone in his frustrations, but the stigma is undoubtedly there. Sadly, a great ballplayer like Gobert may carry the stigma for the rest of his career.