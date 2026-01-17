Lamar Odom's journey has been a public rollercoaster of dizzying highs on the court and terrifying lows in his personal life, and just as the former athlete appeared to have found stability, he has faced a significant setback. The road to recovery is rarely a straight line, a reality that became starkly evident early Saturday morning.

The former Los Angeles Lakers champion has found himself in legal trouble once again, marking a troubling development for fans who have rooted for his sobriety.

Speeding Incident Leads to Arrest

The circumstances surrounding the arrest suggest a dangerous situation on the roads of Nevada. Odom was arrested early Saturday morning in Las Vegas on suspicion of driving under the influence. According to police booking records, the incident involved alarming driving behaviour that drew the attention of law enforcement.

Officers allege that Odom was not merely breaking the speed limit but was driving more than 41 miles per hour (66 km/h) over it. In addition to the excessive speed, the booking records indicate he made an improper lane change or failed to maintain his lane. He was subsequently taken into custody and booked, marking a 'hard fall' for the celebrity in a city known for its excesses.

Lamar Odom Arrested For DUI in Las Vegas https://t.co/4NGUDYjOES pic.twitter.com/yx2ZSr5fWW — TMZ (@TMZ) January 17, 2026

History of Addiction

This arrest is unfortunately not the athlete's first encounter with law enforcement regarding substance issues. The New York native enjoyed a successful 14-year career in the league, winning two championships with the Los Angeles Lakers and earning Sixth Man of the Year honours during the 2010–11 season. Over the course of his illustrious career, Odom reportedly made approximately £92 million ($114 million).

However, Odom has long battled drug and alcohol addiction. He was previously arrested for DUI in 2013, a precursor to a much more tragic event. Two years later, in 2015, the retired forward nearly died after suffering a drug overdose at a Nevada brothel.

At the time, reports indicated Odom had overdosed on cocaine and other substances before being found unconscious at the Love Ranch in Crystal, Nevada. The situation was dire; he was placed on life support, with his then-wife, Khloe Kardashian, rushing to be by his side despite their estranged relationship.

Lamar Odom took Ibogaine for his first time and had a WILD experience pic.twitter.com/N8WK2MvAs4 — Ian Bick (@ian_bick) December 18, 2025

Impact on Marriage

The intersection of Odom's career and his personal struggles played out in the public eye, particularly during his marriage to reality TV royalty. The reality television star and the 6-foot-10 basketball player married in 2009 after a whirlwind romance that captivated audiences. However, their marriage was marked by public struggles, including infidelity, substance abuse, and repeated scandals.

Kardashian later described the moment that led her to file for divorce, offering insight into the helpless feeling of watching a loved one spiral.

'[He] had a drug addiction, and I knew that his addiction always heightened when he was in the off-season, cause idle time is the devil's playground,' she recalled.

She detailed her desperate attempts to keep him focused on his sport.

'I remember he was asked to go to Team USA, if I remember correctly, and I was begging, "Please, please go to Team USA," and I was pushing, and I remember he just looked at me and said, "You can't want it more than I do."'

She added: 'When he said, "You can't want it more than me" and "I don't want it" — it was so profound... I wanted it so badly, because I wanted to help him and to get him to feel the motivation and feel good. But he just wasn't in that place... then I had to file for divorce.'

The couple's divorce was finalised in 2016.

Recent Financial Troubles

In recent months, the narrative appeared to shift. Odom publicly committed to sobriety and sought to help others battling addiction by investing in rehabilitation centres, positioning himself as a mentor for those walking a similar path.

However, financial difficulties began to emerge. Last May, Odom was ordered to vacate a Los Angeles home after allegedly failing to pay rent. According to a lawsuit filed in Los Angeles County Court, a landlord accused Odom of owing roughly £36,000 ($45,000) in back rent. A later court filing showed a judge ordered him to leave the property on 28 April.