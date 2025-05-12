A social media post has reignited controversy around scientist Neil deGrasse Tyson, leaving many questioning where his true political stance lies. The renowned astrophysicist's recent activities have sparked a wave of speculation, with some alleging a shift to the right, while others see it as part of a larger social experiment.

The controversy began with a simple question about red MAGA hats, but it has rapidly snowballed into a broader debate about Tyson's public positioning.

The MAGA Hat and the Social Media Storm

In April 2025, Tyson posted a picture of himself holding four different red hats on X, formerly known as Twitter. The options included 'Make America Great Again,' 'Make America Smart Again,' 'Make Lying Wrong Again,' and 'Relax It's Just A Red Hat.' The scientist, who is known for his liberal views on issues like climate change and transgender rights, asked his 14 million followers which hat he should wear that week.

The post immediately drew criticism from some fans and observers. Many questioned whether Tyson was signalling support for Trump's movement, especially since the MAGA hat has long been associated with the former president's supporters. 'What's going on with you Neil? You getting red pilled?' one person asked. 'Weren't you a raging leftist like a week ago?' another commented. Tyson's followers then participated in a 48-hour poll, with 'Make Lying Wrong Again' emerging as the most popular choice at 32 percent. The least supported was the MAGA hat, with just 18.8 percent.

Despite the absence of any clear indication that Tyson openly supports Trump, the post ignited a flurry of accusations. Critics argued that Tyson was trying to appeal to the right, while defenders claimed he was simply being playful. Tyson's response to the poll emphasised the importance of honesty, saying, 'While we can surely agree we want to Make America Great. To achieve that goal, looks like we need to Make America Smart. But first, we need to Make Lying Wrong Again.'

A Pattern of Political Ambiguity

Tyson has long maintained a stance of nonpartisanship, often emphasising his focus on science and education over politics. In 2021, he stated, 'In case you never noticed, I never tell anyone who to vote for. And unless I'm asked, I never tell anyone who I vote for either.' His recent social media activity, however, suggests a more complex picture.

In April, Tyson expressed support for Elon Musk's ambitions to send humans to Mars, despite criticising some of Musk's policies. He also shared an image of his wife, Alice Young, at a Nevada shooting range, praising her skills and revealing she was a 'student member of the NRA.' This post, shared in mid-April, raised eyebrows among those who associate Tyson with gun control advocacy. The scientist has previously criticised the proliferation of firearms, tweeting in 2014, 'Some claim the USA is a Christian nation, compelling me to wonder which assault rifle Jesus would choose: the AR-15 or AK-47.'

The post came just days after Tyson shared a cryptic message featuring an assault rifle alongside an image of a firearm, asking followers which weapon would have been Jesus' choice if he lived in the US. Critics saw these posts as inconsistent with his earlier stance, while supporters argued they were simply reflecting his enjoyment of shooting sports.

Rumours and Allegations

Adding fuel to the fire, some online commentators have claimed Tyson's recent behaviour indicates a broader political shift. Many feel that the astrophysicist is testing his social media following, seeing whether liberal supporters will dismiss his actions or interpret them differently. 'Anyone getting triggered by any of these phrases should have a hard long look in the mirror,' one user wrote.

Meanwhile, others have accused Tyson of trying to appeal to a different audience. 'Just don't wear a red hat,' one commenter remarked, 'I have a visceral negative reaction to anyone wearing a red hat.' Some fans have even threatened to unfollow him, claiming he is abandoning his scientific principles for political expediency.

Tyson's history shows a complex relationship with politics. He served on President George W Bush's aerospace advisory council in 2001 and was involved in shaping NASA's future. Despite that, he has openly criticised certain policies, especially regarding science funding and immigration. His support for Musk's space ambitions and friendship with Joe Rogan, who endorsed Trump in 2024, adds layers to his public persona.

As of late, Tyson's social media posts continue to stir debate, with some believing he is testing the waters of political neutrality. His recent activities, including the gun range visit and the hat poll, seem to suggest a more nuanced approach than outright support or opposition. Whether these gestures are genuine or calculated remains to be seen.