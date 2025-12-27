Newly released FBI documents related to the Jeffrey Epstein investigation have been brought to the public and include an unverified tip alleging a connection between former President Donald Trump and the death of a 19‑year‑old woman in January 2000.

The documents, part of a tranche of nearly 30,000 pages published under the Epstein Files Transparency Act, contain claims submitted by a third‑party informant that Trump and Epstein raped a woman and that the unnamed victim was later found dead. Authorities have strongly rejected the allegation, but its inclusion has the public wondering how the FBI handles raw tips involving high‑profile figures.

What the FBI Documents Claim

One of the key documents in the release is an FBI intake report submitted in October 2020 by a self‑identified limousine driver. In his account, the man said he once drove Trump in 1995 and overheard references to 'Jeffrey' and mentions that he was 'abusing some girl'.

According to the report by Oklahoman, the woman later told the caller that she had been raped by both Trump and Epstein. When urged to call the police, she allegedly responded: 'I can't, they will kill me'. The caller added that the woman had contacted police, but was later found dead in Kiefer, Oklahoma, in January 2000. He characterised the death as 'suspicious'.

Official records, however, show that the Oklahoma medical examiner ruled the cause of death a suicide by gunshot wound in that case. Law enforcement agencies have not linked Epstein, Trump, or anyone else to the woman's death under investigation.

DOJ Says New Unclaimed Document is Being 'Sensationalist'

It's important to stress that the FBI document in question is an unverified tip submitted by a member of the public, not a conclusion drawn by investigators or prosecutors.

Intake reports are routinely logged by the bureau to record raw information received from callers, even if the claims have not been corroborated.

The United States Department of Justice (DOJ) issued a public statement addressing the allegations involving Trump. The DOJ said that 'some of these documents contain untrue and sensationalist claims made against President Trump that were submitted to the FBI right before the 2020 election'.

The Department of Justice has officially released nearly 30,000 more pages of documents related to Jeffrey Epstein.



Some of these documents contain untrue and sensationalist claims made against President Trump that were submitted to the FBI right before the 2020 election. To be… — U.S. Department of Justice (@TheJusticeDept) December 23, 2025

The department emphasised that the claims are 'unfounded and false', and noted that if any had credible evidence, they 'certainly would have been weaponised' previously. The DOJ also made clear that the release of these documents is compelled by law under the Epstein Files Transparency Act, passed by Congress and signed by President Trump in November 2025, which requires unclassified files to be made public. Inclusion in the release does not imply that the allegations are supported by evidence or that a follow‑up investigation took place.

X users don't believe the claim was being sensationalist. Many commentators noted that FBI intake reports can contain raw or speculative claims, particularly when submitted close to election cycles, when politically motivated tips are more common. With the Oklahoman confirming the death was ruled a suicide, the FBI tip appeared to have been aligned with a 19-year-old student named Dusti Rhea Duke.

Breaking: The Oklahoman confirmed by way of the state medical examiner that the claims re a “suicided” Epstein / Trump victim alluded to in this redacted FBI tip are consistent with the death of 19 year old student Dusti Rhea Duke in 2000 and I pulled the Death Notice 👀 https://t.co/tTzSKQgPTR pic.twitter.com/kXd2kRfrLc — ParaPower Mapping (@KlonnyPin_Gosch) December 26, 2025

But some legal experts want X users to exercise caution, stressing that intake forms are not subject to the same vetting and evidentiary standards as formal investigative reports or indictments. Meaning the content should not be treated as factual allegations.

Other documents in the same release touched on references to Trump's past travel on Epstein's private plane and subpoenas issued to locations associated with Epstein's associates. None of the files released so far include evidence linking Trump directly to any criminal activity in relation to Epstein's crimes.

The Department of Justice has said that more than a million pages of documents still require review and redaction before they can be made public, and that the process will continue for months.