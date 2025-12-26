High-profile media personality DJ Vlad recently found himself at the centre of such a storm, navigating the complex distinction between criminal convictions and civil liability after he claimed President Donald Trump had been 'convicted of rape'.

DJ Vlad shared his thoughts about the newly released Epstein files, where one woman accused Trump of rape. The Ukrainian-American journalist said it was not new because the POTUS was already 'convicted of rape,' but he issued a correction hours later after several netizens called him out for his misleading claim.

DJ Vlad Sets The Record Straight

Media personality DJ Vlad, known for his long-form interviews and social commentary, issued a public correction on X following a post regarding Donald Trump. Initially, Vlad asserted that the US president had been convicted of rape, a claim that sparked immediate debate and scrutiny across the platform.

'I don't think anyone truly gives a s**t about the Epstein files. Everyone already knew he was a piece of s**t. Trump was already convicted of rape in civil court,' he wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

I don't think anyone truly gives a shit about the Epstein files. Everyone already knew he was a piece of shit. Trump was already convicted of rape in civil court. Being convicted again in the court of public opinion because his name was mentioned in the Epstein files won't… — DJ Vlad (@djvlad) December 25, 2025

He added that Trump being 'convicted again in the court of public opinion' just because he was mentioned in the Epstein files would make no difference. DJ Vlad believed that the recent controversy would not stop Trump from serving the remaining years of his presidential term.

Hours later, he wrote another post on X that read, 'Correction: Trump was found "liable" (not convicted) in his civil trial for "sexual abuse" (not rape).'

Correction: Trump was found "liable" (not convicted) in his civil trial for "sexual abuse" (not rape). — DJ Vlad (@djvlad) December 25, 2025

The distinction is significant as a civil finding of liability does not carry the same legal weight or consequences as a criminal conviction. While the jury found that Trump had sexually abused E. Jean Carroll, they did not find him liable for rape under the narrow technical definitions of New York law at that time.

Netizens React to DJ Vlad's Correction

DJ Vlad's move to correct his first post on X received a mixed reaction. While some acknowledged his effort to correct his initial claim, others felt it was better for him to delete it than issue a correction.

'Pretty big correction. Might as well delete the post,' one wrote. Another said that there was a 'huge difference' between being convicted of rape and being found liable for sexual assault, but the X user said, '[I] give you credit for at least correcting it.'

Meanwhile, many also criticised DJ Vlad for his wrong claim. One said they hoped Trump would come across his post and sue him.

Thats a huge difference but i give you credit for at least correcting it. Thats the truth and half of america cant even admit the truth — Bradley Martin (@Bradley88995765) December 25, 2025

That’s a pretty big difference buddy . Also, I noticed you NEVER have anything to say about a certain other president that’s all over the Epstein files — Kevin Zaballa (@Kkevito_) December 25, 2025

Ya Better Fix Or Trump Coming For Everything You Own 😂😂😂😂 — FreeThinker (@XanMan443) December 25, 2025

You probably should delete this tweet and re write it. No one is going to see this "correction" — B (@kingb564) December 25, 2025

Pretty big correction. Might as well delete the post — 🪞 (@Mirro_r_orriM) December 25, 2025

Man stfu 😂 it was Never convicted of rape!! I hope Donald Trump sees that and sue your ass pic.twitter.com/KLV6NaNJq3 — Prince Charles!! (@dontstop711) December 25, 2025

Epstein Files Brings Fresh Accusations

The rape allegations against Trump resurfaced because one woman made the same claim in the newly released Epstein files. The anonymous woman claimed that the business-turned-politician raped her, and it was corroborated by another person whose name was redacted, saying 'Donald J. Trump had raped her along with Jeffrey Epstein.'

The Epstein files also suggest a proximity between Trump and Epstein that has long been a subject of public fascination and investigative reporting.

Another person who claimed to have worked as a limo driver recounted picking up Trump and taking him to Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport. According to them, during the trip, the POTUS was on a phone call and repeatedly mentioned the name 'Jeffrey.'

It wasn't clear, though, who Trump was talking to and who he was referencing. However, during the conversation, the driver overheard Trump making references to 'abusing some girl.'

While Trump has consistently denied the rape allegations against him, the newly released Epstein files have provided critics with fresh ammunition. The White House had already addressed the allegation, dismissing its weight by saying 'the claims are unfounded and false.'

Trump's History Of Sexual Misconduct Allegations

The accusations found in the Epstein documents are part of a broader history of sexual misconduct claims levelled against Trump for years. More than two dozen women have come forward with various accounts of harassment, groping, or assault involving the president.

However, the most prominent case is that of E. Jean Carroll, who was awarded approximately £66.1 million ($83.8 million) in a defamation trial. This followed a previous judgement where she was awarded £3.9 million ($5 million) for the underlying sexual assault and defamation.

Other notable accusers include Jessica Leeds, who alleged an incident on an aircraft in the 1970s, and Natasha Stoynoff, who claimed she was assaulted at Mar-a-Lago. Trump has denied every allegation, often suggesting that the women were seeking fame or were part of a coordinated effort to damage his political career.

The financial toll of these civil cases continues to mount as Trump navigates various appeals and separate criminal proceedings. Despite the lack of a criminal rape conviction, the civil findings and the sheer volume of public testimonies continue to shape the public's perception of Trump's character and conduct.