If you were thinking that Tessa Thompson's Valkyrie will be the only LGBTIQA+ superhero in the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe film, you were wrong. Marvel's president Kevin Feige has a surprise for you. He mentioned that there will be an openly gay character in "The Eternals" but didn't mention which one.

There were rumours regarding this new character, but they were only confirmed in the D23 Expo in California last weekend. Entertainment Weekly reported that in "Good Morning America" on Monday, the executive producer confirmed that they will have a gay character. He said, "He's married, he's got a family, and that is just part of who he is."

"The Eternals" first appeared in comic books in 1976, thanks to writer and artist Jack Kirby. They look just like human beings but they are created out of a genetic experiment. They are formed out of Celestials. Their twisted clone group called "Deviants" also has the same origin. "The Eternals" are the protectors of mankind. They have been in constant war with the "Deviants" and they have achieved immortality.

These characters have superhuman abilities which have made them the perfect guardians of the Earth. They can fly, read minds, generate illusions and teleport.

The director of "The Rider," Chloé Zhao, is all excited to work with the new cast. We will see Richard Madden as the all-powerful "Ikaris," Kumail Nanjiani as the cosmic-powered "Kingo" and Lauren Ridloff as speedster "Makkari." He is also the first deaf superhero of MCU.

Brian Tyree Henry will be seen as the inventor of Phastos, Salma Hayek as leader "Ajak," Lia McHugh as eternally young "Sprite," Don Lee as the hulking "Gilgamesh," Angelina Jolie as warrior "Thena," and Barry Keoghan as "loner Druig." The latest entry to the crew is Kit Harington as "Dane Whitman," the Black Knight.

We will also see the return of Gemma Chan, who was initially in the Captain Marvel movie. This time we will see her as "Sersi," a lover of humankind.

It's too long a wait until 2020, but we can hold out excitement for the predecessors of the Avengers.