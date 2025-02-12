National Apprenticeship Week 2025, the UK's biggest celebration of apprenticeships and skills, takes place from 10 to 16 February. The event brings together those who champion apprenticeships, highlighting their value, benefits, and opportunities.

To mark the occasion, Education Hub is launching a special series of articles by Lauren, the Department for Education's (DfE) newest communications apprentice. Here's your ultimate guide to apprenticeships.

National Apprenticeship Week 2025 | 10-16 February



It's time to celebrate the impact that apprenticeships have on individuals, businesses, and the wider economy. There are exciting events happening throughout the week, and resources are available to help you get involved. pic.twitter.com/NKd8TyWuaU — North West Employers (@NWEmployers) February 10, 2025

What Is An Apprenticeship?

Apprenticeships blend practical work experience with academic learning. Apprentices are employed and earn a salary, working alongside colleagues while learning about a subject linked to their job.

Apprenticeships last from one to five years, depending on the level. You'll gain the necessary skills, knowledge, and experience to advance your career upon completion. Apprenticeships welcome everyone, from recent graduates to career changers and those beginning their careers later in life.

Apprenticeships are offered at various levels. Some start at Level 2, comparable to GCSEs, while others progress to Levels 6 and 7, equivalent to bachelor's and master's degrees.

The Benefits Of Apprenticeships

Apprenticeships provide valuable hands-on experience in your chosen field while developing skills useful for any career path. Completing an apprenticeship can improve your job prospects and boost your earning potential, regardless of age or background.

With an apprenticeship, you'll earn a salary while gaining valuable experience. Since the government or your employer funds apprenticeships, you won't have to worry about student loans or tuition fees.

Certain apprenticeships may also award an additional qualification, like a diploma. You can even work your way up to a bachelor's or master's degree through a degree apprenticeship.

What Apprenticeships Can You Choose From?

The Education Hub reports over 700 different kinds of apprenticeships exist. So, whether you dream of a career in law or prefer training as a florist, you'll likely find an apprenticeship that suits you. Apprentices work in diverse fields, from childcare and elder care to thatching roofs and laying floors.

"If you have the right mindset and you're really determined, you will go far."



Want to help children have the best start in life? An early years apprenticeship could be the perfect first step in your career! 🌟#NAW2025 pic.twitter.com/akCYd0diMF — Department for Education (@educationgovuk) February 12, 2025

They can even assist with childbirth and funeral arrangements. Some employers post apprenticeship openings directly on their websites. You can also explore apprenticeship opportunities through the Find an apprenticeship service or by visiting UCAS.

Will An Apprenticeship Lead To A Job?

Apprenticeships create numerous opportunities for people from all walks of life seeking career advancement. An apprenticeship can also lead to more advanced apprenticeships and permanent employment with your current employer.

In fact, 93% of those who complete an apprenticeship remain employed afterwards. You can also leverage the qualifications and experience gained during the apprenticeship to fill other positions.

How Do I Find And Apply For An Apprenticeship?

To discover more about becoming an apprentice, visit apprenticeships.gov.uk. You can also search for current apprenticeship openings here. You can visit this page if you are ready to apply.

Apprenticeships offer a fantastic way to launch a new career or develop relevant job skills. They provide excellent opportunities for people of all ages to train in various fields, spanning health and science to cybersecurity, marketing, and construction.