It was a lifestyle that most people could only dream of: a £7,900 ($10,000) monthly allowance, a rent-free guest house, and every utility bill paid for by a devoted mother and father. Yet, despite the immense financial security provided by his famous parents, Nick Reiner was reportedly battling deep-seated 'internal demons' that would eventually lead to an unthinkable tragedy.

In a grim revelation following the brutal double homicide that has shaken Hollywood, sources have disclosed the staggering extent of the financial support Nick Reiner received from his parents, Rob and Michele Reiner, prior to their deaths.

According to Hollywood insider Rob Shuter's Substack, the 31-year-old was living entirely on his parents' dime while struggling with a well-documented history of substance abuse and mental health issues.

'He lived rent-free in the guest house, had food provided, and didn't pay a single bill. Everything was taken care of,' an insider claimed regarding Nick Reiner's arrangements. 'They made sure he had utilities, groceries, and even extras – a full safety net. It was a lifestyle most people could only dream of.'

Nick Reiner's £7,900 Monthly Allowance and 'Rent-Free' Lifestyle

The sheer volume of financial aid was intended to keep Nick Reiner 'comfortable and supported' as he navigated his personal struggles. Rob and Michele, known for their philanthropy and close-knit family values, seemingly hoped that removing financial stress would help their son find stability.

'They wanted him comfortable and supported,' a separate source noted, highlighting the tragic irony of their generosity. 'But that didn't mean he wasn't dealing with challenges behind closed doors.'

The heartbreaking reality is that this financial cushion could not save the family from the violence that erupted earlier this month. Rob and Michele were found dead in their family home, their throats slit in a horrific attack that has left the entertainment industry reeling.

Nick Reiner was subsequently arrested and remains the main suspect, charged with two counts of first-degree murder with a special allegation that he used a knife.

Romy Reiner Lived in Fear of Nick Reiner for Years

While the financial details depict parents desperately trying to support a troubled child, new reports indicate the other Reiner siblings were deeply uneasy about the situation. Romy and Jake Reiner, Nick's siblings, recently issued a heartbreaking statement expressing their 'unimaginable pain,' but sources close to the family suggest Romy had been living in fear of her brother long before the murders.

'It feels like Romy has been scared of Nick since she was a child,' an insider revealed. 'Even before his drug addiction, his outbursts were frightening because they seemed to come out of nowhere. She tried to stay out of his way as much as she could, but it wasn't easy.'

The source added that Romy 'didn't think it was a good idea' for Nick Reiner to live in the guest house so close to their parents, a concern that now appears devastatingly prescient.

In their public statement, Romy and Jake did not address these internal fears directly, focusing instead on their grief. 'It is with profound sorrow that we announce the tragic passing of Michele and Rob Reiner,' they said. 'We are heartbroken by this sudden loss, and we ask for privacy during this unbelievably difficult time.'

They continued: 'Words cannot even begin to describe the unimaginable pain we are experiencing every moment of the day. The horrific and devastating loss of our parents, Rob and Michele Reiner, is something that no one should ever experience. They weren't just our parents; they were our best friends.'

As the investigation continues, the surviving siblings have been left 'numb', grappling with the loss of their parents and the arrest of their brother. They have asked for 'speculation to be tempered with compassion and humanity,' urging the public to remember Rob and Michele for 'the incredible lives they lived and the love they gave'.

For now, the Reiner family tragedy stands as a chilling reminder that even the most generous financial support cannot always hold back the tide of mental health crises and addiction.