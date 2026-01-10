A decision to change Nick Reiner's schizophrenia medication, reportedly made after he complained about gaining weight, has been cited as the key factor that allegedly led to him murdering his parents, legendary Hollywood director Rob Reiner and his wife Michele.

The shocking allegation came from a new documentary by TMZ, The Reiner Murders: What Really Happened. Sources in the programme claim the medication switch made Nick Reiner 'more erratic' and violent. The report alleges his parents were aware of their son's deteriorating state but were unsure how to act. In a devastating claim, the documentary states medical professionals opted against placing him on a temporary psychiatric hold that could have stabilised his condition.

A Hollywood Legacy Lost

Police found Rob, 78, and Michele, 70, fatally stabbed in their Los Angeles home on 14 December. The deaths sent shockwaves through the film industry, where Rob Reiner was celebrated as the visionary director behind iconic films like 'When Harry Met Sally,' 'The Princess Bride,' and 'A Few Good Men.' Michele Reiner was a respected filmmaker in her own right and a co-founder of Castle Rock Entertainment alongside her husband.

The discovery of their bodies followed reports of a heated argument between Rob and Nick at a party the previous night, an encounter now viewed as a grim foreshadowing of the violence to come.

The Dangers of a Medication Change

The TMZ report zeroes in on the medical decisions made in the months before the killings. Insiders claim Nick complained to his doctors about weight gain, a common side effect of many antipsychotic drugs used to treat schizophrenia. In response, his prescription was changed.

For individuals with schizophrenia, medication adherence and stability are critical. Abrupt changes can risk destabilising a patient, sometimes leading to a return of severe symptoms like psychosis, paranoia, and aggression. Sources told TMZ that in the month before the murders, Nick's behaviour had become 'alarming' while under a psychiatrist's care. He was receiving treatment at a Los Angeles rehab facility, but the new medication allegedly exacerbated his condition.

A Life of Public Struggle

Years before he became the primary suspect in his parents' murders, Nick Reiner's battles were already public. He has a long, documented history of fighting drug addiction, which he detailed in a raw 2016 interview with People. He spoke of being homeless for extended periods after refusing to enter rehab programmes his parents suggested.

'I was homeless in Maine. I was homeless in New Jersey. I was homeless in Texas,' Nick revealed at the time. 'I spent nights on the street. I spent weeks on the street. It's not fun.'

This painful period of his life became the basis for the 2015 semi-autobiographical film Being Charlie, which he co-wrote. The film, directed by his father, depicted a troubled young man navigating rehab and a strained relationship with his famous politician father.

'That made me who I am now, having to deal with this stuff,' said Nick. 'I met crazy people there, so out of my element. Now, I've been home for a really long time and I've sort of gotten acclimated back to being in LA and being around my family. But there was a lot of dark years there.'