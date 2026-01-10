Following the deaths of Rob and Michele Reiner, and the subsequent arrest of their son, Nick Reiner, the focus has shifted to his long history of mental health and addiction struggles.

Experts are now weighing in on reports that Nick had been taking schizophrenia medication, discussing whether a change in dosage could have triggered the alleged violence. The discussion comes as Nick's arraignment is delayed and his lawyer has reportedly quit the case.

Expert Analysis on Schizophrenia Medication

Recent reports revealed that Nick had been taking schizophrenia medications before the murders occurred. There were claims that his dosage changed, and this could be what triggered him to commit the crime.

However, several doctors who have not directly treated Nick have shared their expertise on the matter. Some of them believe that a change in dosage or the taking of schizophrenia medication itself does not make the patient violent.

Dr Leslie Dobson, a clinical and forensic psychiatrist, told Mirror US that a medication error could have occurred. 'If this was a medication error for Nick, it's likely a lack of consistent eyes on him, medications leading to increased energy and agitation, or personal substance use that isn't fully disclosed to the treatment providers,' she said.

Dobson also said that schizoaffective medication typically acts as a stimulant on the patients that she has treated. When patients reach their manic state, the medication can increase agitation, psychosis, and aggression.

'So, the medication was appropriate for the depression, but in schizoaffective, the mood component can be very unpredictable, and if medications are lifting mood, when mania begins, it can lift the mood further,' she said.

Schizophrenia and Violence

Dr Jeffrey H Chester, medical director for the Ohana Luxury Addiction Treatment Center, said that the majority of patients diagnosed with schizophrenia are not violent. In fact, they are oftentimes the victim.

'There are often other contributing factors present, including substance abuse or inconsistent care and treatment,' he said.

The physician also said that dosage changes among schizophrenia patients are not uncommon. Doctors often adjust the initial dosage if a patient experiences adverse side effects.

'Medication changes for psychiatric medications can trigger withdrawal symptoms and other problems, including mood or symptom changes. Therefore, these medications are often slowly titrated,' he said.

Dr Chester added that the most important thing is to monitor the patient closely, especially when their dosage changes.

Family Reportedly Cuts Financial Support

Nick also made headlines this week amid reports that his two older siblings have agreed to stop supporting him financially. A source told Daily Mail that Jake and Romy Reiner's extended family members are also on board with their decisions.

'[Nick] did this himself, he can deal with the consequences himself,' the source said.

The source added that Nick must have some money in his personal bank account because his parents used to support him financially. However, Nick is on his own now after what he did to his parents.