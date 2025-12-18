It was meant to be a weekend of festive cheer and private celebrations on Sunday, 15 December 2025, but Donald Trump could not resist the urge to deliver an early Christmas present to the press. During the annual White House Christmas party, the President-elect took to the stage and accidentally broke one of the most guarded secrets of his inner circle: the engagement of political activist Laura Loomer.

The revelation came as Trump, 79, was addressing a room filled with staff and high-profile supporters in the festive Cross Hall. Amidst the usual political rhetoric and seasonal well-wishes, he singled out Loomer, describing her as a 'very beautiful young woman' who is 'very low-key, not controversial at all'—a playful nod to her reputation as a fiery and often divisive commentator. However, the light-hearted banter took a sharp turn into personal territory when Trump asked the 32-year-old, 'Where's your boyfriend?'

Donald Trump Breaks News Of Secret Engagement

Before Loomer could respond, Trump continued his impromptu announcement: 'You're getting married. There's another couple getting married.' The 'other couple' was a reference to his son, Donald Trump Jr., whose own engagement had been the talk of the evening just moments earlier.

While the identity of Loomer's fiancé was not explicitly named during the speech, her subsequent confirmation highlighted her excitement over the President's approval of the 'greatest man' in her life. The President-elect, seemingly caught up in the celebratory atmosphere, pressed Loomer further, asking: 'When are you getting married?'

A visibly stunned Loomer, caught off-guard by the global stage the President-elect had just handed her, shouted back from the crowd: 'We don't know yet, we haven't announced it! You're the first person to announce it.' Trump, far from being sheepish about the 'scoop,' simply grinned and offered another round of congratulations to the couple.

It was an honor to be recognized by President Trump at the White House Christmas Party.



It is an even bigger honor that the President of the United States @POTUS just scooped me on publicly announcing my own engagement to the world from the White House! 💍



I’m very excited to… pic.twitter.com/GlQazXP79a — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) December 17, 2025

The following morning, Loomer took to X (formerly Twitter) to confirm the news that was now public knowledge, even sharing a photograph of her new engagement ring. Sharing a video of the exchange, she wrote: 'It was an honour to be recognised by President Trump at the White House Christmas Party. It is an even bigger honour that the President of the United States @POTUS just scooped me on publicly announcing my own engagement to the world from the White House!' She added that she was 'thrilled' that Trump approved of the 'greatest man' in her life.

Double Celebrations For Donald Trump Family

The festive event was a double-header for the Trump family, as Donald Trump Jr., 47, also chose the evening to confirm his engagement to Bettina Anderson. The announcement comes roughly a year after the younger Trump and his former fiancée, Kimberly Guilfoyle—who was recently nominated to serve as the U.S. Ambassador to Greece—ended their relationship.

Speaking at the White House, Don Jr. thanked Anderson for saying 'yes,' admitting he was unsure how the proposal would go when he finally got down on one knee. He described the moment the 38-year-old Palm Beach socialite accepted his proposal as a 'big win for the end of the year' in a video captured and shared online by Loomer herself. Anderson, elegantly dressed in a red sequin gown, took to the podium to thank the President-elect and the First Lady for hosting the 'unforgettable' weekend.

The President-elect, ever the showman, stood behind the couple during their announcement, eventually kissing his future daughter-in-law on the cheek and wishing her 'good luck.' While the evening was intended to celebrate the holiday season, it will now be remembered as the night the President-elect became the world's most high-profile gossip columnist.

As the holiday season continues to unfold, all eyes remain on the Trump inner circle for the next surprise revelation. Whether these dual engagements signal a new era of stability or simply more headlines for the MAGA movement remains to be seen.