Rapper Nicki Minaj made an indirect jab amongst her series of defiant posts on X following her recent appearance at AmericaFest in Arizona this week. Minaj also doubled down on not knowing that she was under fire from her fans and from the music industry over her political orientation.

In a post on X on 21 December, Minaj posted a picture of Chucky the doll, seemingly reading a book with the caption, 'They're nervous. They should be.' The post sparked a furious backlash, with critics immediately firing back by highlighting her husband's criminal record as a registered sex offender and accusing her of seeking a pardon for him.

'Kenneth is NOT Getting That Pardon'

While it is not clear who exactly Minaj was referring to, some replies to the post questioned who she was talking about, or criticised her for her increasingly visible right-wing stance. Some have even mocked the caption and called it 'cringe,' and even said the rapper was trying to obtain a pardon for her husband by aligning with right-wing ideologies.

'Who is "they?"...you married a r*pist and now you work for one. The only thing we're nervous about is your husband being near our kids,' said one response. 'Kenneth is NOT getting that pardon,' another reply said.

Minaj's husband, Kenneth Petty, whom she married in 2019 and shares one son with, is a level two registered sex offender in New York. He served seven years in prison after he pleaded guilty to first-degree attempted rape and first-degree manslaughter charges in 2006.

Petty was arrested again in 2020 for failing to register as a sex offender when he and Minaj moved to California. He is currently serving a year of house arrest and three years of probation after pleading guilty in July 2022.

'Didn't Have a Clue' About Backlash

In another post on X, Minaj quoted The Daily Wire, which shared a clip of Erika Kirk, the host of AmericaFest 2025, asking her if she knew about the backlash she is currently receiving from her fans and potential peers in the industry. At the time, the award-winning rapper said she did not know.

'Didn't have a clue. Carry on,' said Minaj in her post.

Didn’t have a clue. Carry on. https://t.co/k4D0d9ZXdt — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) December 21, 2025

Minaj shocked both fans and non-fans when she made a surprise appearance on the conservative convention hosted by Turning Point USA. Joining Erika Kirk for a chat onstage, Minaj shared about her support for President Donald Trump, as well as mentioning her frustrations with some of the policies by California's Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom.

The 'Assassin' Gaffe

During the talk with Erika Kirk, Minaj made a slight blunder as they discussed positive role models for young people. When the rapper sought to praise Vice President JD Vance, Minaj referred to him as an 'assassin.'

'The assassin, JD Vance, Our vice president,' said Minaj, before realising how her comment came off to both Kirk and the audience.

‼️🇺🇸: ANOTHER TPUSA Freudian SLIP, NICKI MINAJ CALLED JD VANCE "ASSASSIN" and tries to pivot after an incredibly long awkwardness. 👀



Erika Kirk says "it's fine keep going"



God is working to expose the wickedness imo. https://t.co/N1ErbyCyPo pic.twitter.com/kOHHuQu3ZF — Diligent Denizen 🇺🇸 (@DiligentDenizen) December 21, 2025

Kirk was also quick to diffuse the temporary tension that hung in the air over Minaj's comparison. 'Trust me, there's nothing new under the sun that I haven't heard so you're fine,' said Kirk. 'You have to laugh about it, truly. I have been called every single thing and you know what? God is so good, you let it roll right off your back.'