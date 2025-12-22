Nicki Minaj has made a surprise appearance at Turning Point USA (TPUSA), where she took part in a question-and-answer session with the widowed wife of Charlie Kirk and the new CEO of the political organisation, Erika Kirk, since his husband's passing.

Following her appearance and confirmation that she is a MAGA (Make America Great Again) supporter, a past comment made by Charlie Kirk about the rapper during one of his debates with a student has resurfaced online, sparking renewed backlash and debate.

Charlie Kirk's Comment About Nicki Minaj

On X, SpeakWithDeeDee (@SpeakWithDeeDee) posted a video containing Kirk's comment about the Super Base artist.

SpeakWithDeeDee captioned the video with 'Charlie Kirk said Nicki Minaj is a bad role model...but Erika Kirk hired her at AmFest .... Let that sink in.'

The video confirms that Kirk did not think highly of Minaj. Kirk said, 'Nicki Minaj, Cardi B...I don't think that's a good role model for 18-year-old black girls. I don't.'

AMFest Appearance Sparks Fresh Scrutiny

Kirk's video clip was followed by the recent appearance of the model at the AmFest where Erika Kirk asked her what she thinks about young men. Minaj responded with, 'For young men, don't be a new scum.'

Apparently, Kirk doesn't think that Minaj's subjects of the songs are inappropriate as a role model for that group.

Kirk said, 'I don't think that songs that are talking about glorifying wet female genitalia are exactly...I don't know which one wrote that song.'

Another X user, Lara (@TradingLara), posted the video with a caption: 'Charlie Kirk did not even like or respect Nicki Minaj, in the first place. So, why is his "widow," Erika Kirk, inviting Nicki to speak to a conservative audience, when, per Charlie, she is not a "good role model for 18-year-old black girls?!?!?!'"

Furthermore, an X post back in 2021 from Charlie Kirk has also resurfaced, talking about how the Democrats have treated the rapper.

'Democrats' treatment of Nicki Minaj should be all the proof you need that they don't care about black people, especially those they can't control,' Kirk wrote. 'They just use them every four years for their votes. But people are waking up.'

Netizens' Thoughts

As expected, netizens are quick to react to the video going viral about Kirk's sentiments towards Minaj.

One commented: 'This is wild! It gets crazier by the day,' and X user SpeakWithDeeDee responded with 'He must be rolling in his grave.💔'

Diligent Denizen (@DiligentDenizen) also posted the video and claimed that TPUSA's actions are 'in spite' of Kirk, they wrote: 'Once you see that EVERYTHING TPUSA is DOING seems to be IN SPITE of CHARLIE KIRK and his values, you cannot unsee it.🫣'

A comment on the video has echoed this sentiment, saying, 'This fact tells you Erika hated Charlie very much.'

Another netizen said that the move to make Minaj a guest is an ultimate betrayal, 'Ultimate betrayal — Exploiting his legacy to push the very things he was against.'

Meanwhile, one asked if the organizers even knew Kirk's comments about the rapper, they said, 'Wow, just wow. Does anyone at TPUSA remember what Charlie said!'

However, one netizen gave Minaj the 'benefit of the doubt,' writing: 'You forgot to mention that her life has changed since she found Jesus Christ as her Saviour!' They added: 'At AMFEST, she shared her testimony. Give her grace and pray that she grows in the knowledge of our Saviour. We are all sinners, and Jesus Christ died to save our souls!'

On the question-and-answer session of Minaj and Erika at the AmFest, the rapper talked about her faith and Christianity.

Minaj has stayed mum on the viral video circulating about the late conservative activist's comments about her.