Nicola Peltz is facing renewed scrutiny as social media users draw parallels between her marriage to Brooklyn Beckham and her previous relationship with Anwar Hadid. Allegations have emerged suggesting a pattern of partners becoming estranged from their families during relationships with the actress.

Claims have surfaced amid Brooklyn's falling out with his parents, David and Victoria Beckham, that Peltz allegedly influenced a similar dynamic when she was dating Anwar Hadid. When she was dating Anwar, who was five years her junior, just like Brooklyn, the Transformers star allegedly encouraged him to distance himself from his family.

Allegations Regarding Anwar Hadid

Reports have reignited interest in Peltz's previous romance with Anwar Hadid. The couple dated in 2017, and their relationship lasted for 18 months.

During their time together, observers noted that Anwar's relationship with his famous sisters, Gigi and Bella, and mother Yolanda Hadid, appeared to cool significantly. Some sources suggest that the young model became increasingly distant from the Hadid clan whilst dating Peltz.

'Nicola is basically every boy mom's nightmare from what I'm gathering,' one reportedly said.

Social media users have claimed that Anwar stopped talking to his family when he was dating Peltz. However, Yolanda Hadid has denied these allegations. At present, Anwar's social media following list includes his sisters and Mum, suggesting either that he did not cut them off or that he reconnected following the split.

Following their eventual separation, Peltz notably unfollowed the entire Hadid family on social media, a move that signalled a total severance of ties. Critics point to this period as evidence of a recurring pattern where her romantic interests allegedly drift away from their parental foundations.

Professional Disputes

Beyond her romantic life, Peltz's professional and social conduct has also come under scrutiny. The actress has reportedly been involved in a series of disagreements with various celebrities and industry figures, including a high-profile legal dispute with her wedding planners.

Nicola and Brooklyn used to be very close to Selena Gomez, with the latter even joking they were a throuple in 2023. The couple also liked nearly every post from Gomez, but had become silent followers. The pair was noticeably missing when Gomez married Benny Blanco in September 2025.

Reports have claimed that the newlyweds had 'grown tired' of Peltz's 'diva ways.' However, an insider disputed this, stating there was no falling out between the two couples.

Peltz's former celebrity hair colourist, Justin Anderson, said on Jackie Schimmel's podcast that he would never work with the model-actress again. Anderson, who has worked with high-profile celebrities including Katy Perry, Jennifer Aniston, and Miley Cyrus, called out Peltz for being a 'diva.'

'She is actually a monster,' Justin added.

Social Media Speculation

Many are also accusing Peltz of driving the wedge between Brooklyn Beckham and his family. Netizens perceived that the estrangement between Brooklyn and his parents, David and Victoria Beckham, was due to Peltz allegedly manipulating and brainwashing her husband.

'Brooklyn Beckham wasn't the same ever since he married Nicola Peltz she manipulated & brainwashed him,' one wrote on X.

Brooklyn, however, defended his wife from such allegations. In a post on his Instagram Stories, he said that 'The narrative that my wife controls me is completely backwards.' He added that it was his parents who were controlling and he 'grew up with overwhelming anxiety.'

Brooklyn added that after disconnecting from his family, 'anxiety has disappeared' and he wakes up 'grateful' every morning because he found 'peace and relief.'

The allegations remain unsubstantiated, resting primarily on social media speculation and observations of social media behaviour. Whether these patterns reflect genuine influence or coincidental relationship dynamics remains a matter of public debate rather than established fact.