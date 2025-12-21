The tension in the Beckham family reached a fever pitch this week when Brooklyn's younger brother, Cruz, broke the family's customary silence to confirm a shocking development: the 26-year-old has officially blocked his parents and siblings on social media. As the family prepares for a Christmas spent thousands of miles apart, public sentiment has turned sharply against Brooklyn's wife, Nicola Peltz, with fans accusing the heiress of orchestrating the estrangement.

Following Cruz's revelation, social media erupted with speculation, with many users pointing the finger at the The Last Airbender actress. A wave of comments accused Peltz of being a 'troublemaker' who has 'manipulated & brainwashed' her husband into cutting ties with his family.

Fans Accuse Nicola Peltz of Manipulation

Some netizens suggested that Nicola Peltz was behind the blocking because they couldn't believe Brooklyn would do it to his parents. One speculated that the block occurred while Brooklyn was asleep, claiming 'the wife blocking the Beckhams while Brooklyn was [sleeping]...'

Others have been more blunt in their assessment of the couple's dynamic. One user argued that Brooklyn 'wasn't the same ever since he married Nicola Peltz' and alleged that 'she manipulated & brainwashed him'.

This sentiment was echoed by others who claimed Nicola is 'gatekeeping' her husband, leading him to 'cut ties with his [family]' because he 'can't stand up for himself.' Others alleged that Brooklyn chose his billionaire wife over his millionaire parents.

the wife blocking the Beckhams while Brooklyn was sleep… https://t.co/SaZp0jZSIL pic.twitter.com/xDhrBCenFB — STEW PEDASSO ☆▷ (@jayxrrrr) December 21, 2025

Brooklyn Beckham wasn't the same ever since he married Nicola Peltz she manipulated & brainwashed him and now Brooklyn a married guy couldn't even decided what career he will do because he failed in football, photography, his so called chef career & he blocked his own family https://t.co/DI1JL7FpB5 — ♠️ ꪖꪶꪗꪀ ♠️ (@lynnoir28) December 21, 2025

Ever since their wedding this couple always having feud with the beckham. i don't wanna shit on nicola but it seems she's gatekeeping brooklyn way too much that he end up cuttin ties with his fam and brooklyn can't stand up for himself so he just follow his wife's wish — icha🦄 (@brionitallis) December 21, 2025

The consensus among disgruntled fans is that his wife is a 'troublemaker' who has encouraged his isolation from the British side of the Atlantic. Netizens probably feel that way because Brooklyn's falling out with his parents started when he married Nicola.

That wife of his is a troublemaker pic.twitter.com/QV0Gcmsokv — Samantha Jones (@Bizzybodyyy) December 21, 2025

However, one also felt that it was expected 'when you disrespect someone's wife,' seemingly siding with Brooklyn and Nicola. Another supported Brooklyn's move, saying, 'Block the people who bring toxic energy into your life.'

yeah that tends to happens when you disrespect someone’s wife — Cemo ❤️‍🔥 (@werentfunny) December 21, 2025

Honestly good on him.

Block the people who bring toxic energy into your life.



Also the Beckham family seems so overly obsessed with pushing such a perfect narrative, it always seems so disingenuous. — averyasherave (@averyasherave) December 21, 2025

Digital Silence and the Social Media Block

The drama intensified following reports that David and Victoria had unfollowed their son on Instagram amid the rumoured falling out. However, 20-year-old Cruz Beckham quickly moved to set the record straight via his own Instagram Story, refuting a Daily Mail report.

'NOT TRUE. My mum and dad would never unfollow their son. Let's get the facts right. They woke up blocked ... as did I,' Cruz's post read. The revelation confirms that the communications breakdown is no longer just a 'soft' distance but a deliberate severance of ties initiated by Brooklyn himself.

An 'Ultimate Insult'

Brooklyn's blocking of his parents on social media comes on the heels of a report claiming that he also allegedly plans to drop his family surname if his mum, Victoria, does not apologise to his wife, Nicola. Sources claimed it felt like he was giving his parents an ultimatum, and the move was an 'ultimate insult' to David and Victoria, who had worked hard for 30 years to cement their brand in the industry.

Additionally, an anonymous family friend told Woman's Day that David and Victoria want their son, Brooklyn, to spend the holidays with them. They have reportedly been trying to amend their relationship with their firstborn for months, so they could reunite on Christmas. However, the tipster believed it wouldn't be easy because his wife, Nicola, hasn't warmed up to her in-laws yet. 'Nicola's not ready to make nice,' the insider said.

Sources said Victoria has eventually decided to change her softly-softly approach because she's already 'angry and hurt' that, despite their efforts, their relationship with Brooklyn has not improved. So, the former Spice Girls member is reportedly 'trying tough love.'