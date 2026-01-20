A single Instagram comment has poured petrol on an already simmering Beckham Family Feud, with Nicola Peltz now facing the kind of public character assessment that can follow a celebrity for years.

The messenger in this flare-up, an ex-hairstylist with firsthand access, is openly backing Victoria and David Beckham as Brooklyn Beckham's family rift unfolds in real time.​

Nicola Peltz Pulled Deeper Into The Beckham Family Feud

Nicola Peltz is at the centre of renewed scrutiny after her former hairstylist, Justin Anderson, publicly sided with the Beckhams amid the ongoing family feud. In the comments under a Best of Bravo Instagram post, Anderson did not hedge his view, writing, 'Brooklyn's wife was one of the worst 'celebs' I've ever worked with. it's her,' before labelling the actress a 'baddddd apple'.​

The remark lands at a tense moment for the couple because it frames the conflict as a personality problem rather than a private disagreement that could be quietly repaired. Anderson also added, 'Everyone knows how close the Beckham family really is...', signalling that he believes the family dynamic is being disrupted from the outside.​

Brooklyn Beckham's Blow-Up Raises The Stakes For Victoria Beckham

Brooklyn Beckham has already pushed the story beyond whispers by posting a direct, emotional statement about the feud with his parents. In that message, he accused Victoria Beckham and David Beckham of fabricating 'countless lies' and 'trying endlessly to ruin [his] relationship'.​

He went further, writing, 'I do not want to reconcile with my family,' and insisting, 'I'm not being controlled, I'm standing up for myself for the first time in my life'. Those lines make the fallout feel immediate and personal because they suggest this is no longer a temporary row but a deliberate decision with long-term consequences.​

Brooklyn also repeated allegations tied to the couple's 2022 wedding, including claims that his mother attempted to sabotage Nicola Peltz's wedding dress at 'the eleventh hour'. He also described a wedding dance incident involving Marc Anthony, writing, 'She danced very inappropriately on me in front of everybody. I've never felt more uncomfortable or humiliated in my entire life'.​

Nicola Peltz Ex-Hairstylist Justin Anderson Doubles Down Publicly

After the Instagram comment, Anderson reinforced his stance via Instagram Stories, saying he 'perked up when I saw [Nicola and Brooklyn] were getting married. I'm like 'oh gosh this is not going to be good for that family.' Spooky energy'. He then added, 'I don't even feel bad saying that. When someone is not nice, it always comes out. You can't hide that'.​

The history between Anderson and Peltz is also being revisited, with claims that he worked with her in 2014 during the Transformers: Age of Extinction press tour. A separate source disputed the narrative around their professional split, alleging he was replaced after a bleach/dye job left her hair 'burnt off', while also insisting 'Nicola has never had a negative altercation with Justin directly'.​

For readers, the uncomfortable human consequence is clear: when former team members start choosing sides publicly, reputations can become collateral damage in a family dispute that may have begun behind closed doors.​

Where The Beckham Family Feud Goes Next For Brooklyn Beckham And Nicola Peltz

With Brooklyn Beckham publicly drawing a line, outside voices are now amplifying the pressure on both camps to respond, correct, or stay silent. Past figures connected to the Beckhams have weighed in, highlighting the rapid transformation of a private family fracture into a public character referendum.​