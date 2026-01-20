The Beckhams have met their own 'Megxit' moment following Brooklyn Beckham's scathing remarks against his parents on social media, calling them 'controlling' and prioritising 'public promotion' over their family. However, Brooklyn's attack against his parents backfired as it earned him a shady comparison to Prince Harry.

While some praised him for standing by his wife, many also criticised the young Beckham for cutting ties with his parents, as he would never enjoy the same privileges without them. Others mocked Brooklyn, saying he would never get Nicola's attention if he weren't a Beckham, much like Prince Harry to Meghan Markle, despite the latter claiming she wasn't aware he was a prince.

Brooklyn Beckham Is 'Harry 2.0'

Social media has been flooded with comparisons between Brooklyn's recent outburst and Prince Harry's public break from the monarchy. Critics have dubbed the eldest Beckham child the second version of Prince Harry, after the latter made blistering statements against the royal family following his decision to step back from royal duties in 2020.

According to one netizen, what's happening to Brooklyn is giving them a 'Harry 2.0' vibe. Another X user, @SirStevenKJ, called Brooklyn '100% ungrateful' after his wife 'brainwashed and manipulated' him. "This happened to Prince Harry and is sadly a VERY COMMON thing these days...manipulative spouses!' he added.

@fasguibustaera claimed that Brooklyn is making the same mistake the Duke of Sussex did. The allegations that his parents are 'controlling the press' reportedly 'sound very familiar' and appear to have been taken 'straight out of Harry's playbook.'

Social media users think Prince Harry and Brooklyn are biting the hand that fed them. Both men enjoy the privileges their families offer, but they turned their backs on them when they met their American wives.

Meghan Markle and Nicola Peltz are both accused of turning their husbands against their families as they craft their own global brands.

'Brooklyn is just a whiny spoiled brat, trashing his parents who gave him everything!' another wrote. 'His wife Nicola Peltz probably wrote that pathetic rant as if it was him! She wouldn't have even looked his way if he wasn't a 'Beckham' with his parent's fame, wealth & status.'

The comparison stems from the shared narrative of an eldest son escaping a rigid family structure to find peace in America. Just as the Sussexes traded royal duties for a California lifestyle, Brooklyn appears to have traded 'Brand Beckham' for the billionaire Peltz empire.

However, just like Prince Harry, Brooklyn's decision came with a fractured relationship with his family.

Royal Commentator Issued Early Warning

According to reports, Brooklyn has gotten close to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who have been rumoured to be feuding with his parents. Newsweek's Chief Royal Correspondent, Jack Royston, previously spoke with The Sun and warned Brooklyn from getting too close to the Sussexes.

'Brooklyn and Nicola clearly have absolutely lapped up the opportunity to get to know Harry and Meghan, and no doubt probably were sharing some notes,' Royston said in May 2025. 'But Brooklyn needs to be very careful because family is so important and he has not lost his family yet, but he could.'

It appeared that Royston knew where Brooklyn's close ties with Harry would take him. He added that the young Beckham should 'think very hard' when getting advice.

'I Do Not Want to Reconcile'

Brooklyn Beckham broke his silence about his feud with his family in a series of posts on his Instagram Stories on Monday night. He accused his parents of controlling him and alleged that they were more concerned about the Beckham brand than their children.

One of the most damaging claims involved his mother, Victoria, whom he accused of 'hijacking' his first dance at his 2022 wedding and dancing 'inappropriately' with him, leaving him embarrassed and humiliated. Brooklyn further alleged that his parents attempted to 'bribe' him into signing away the rights to his own name weeks before his marriage.

He made it clear that he had no intentions of reconciling with David and Victoria after they allegedly continuously disrespected his wife, Nicola Peltz.

'I do not want to reconcile with my family,' he wrote. 'I'm not being controlled, I'm standing up for myself for the first time in my life.'

However, another report claimed that Peltz allegedly urged her ex-boyfriend, Anwar Hadid, to cut his family off when they were together. Yolanda Hadid denied it, but Peltz had unfollowed the Hadids after her split from Anwar.