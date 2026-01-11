Kai Trump is the first granddaughter of President Donald Trump and the daughter of Donald Trump Jr. She has been making a name for herself as an amateur golfer and a social media personality. Every now and then, she shares videos with the first family on her YouTube account. She also gives rare insights into her life as a Trump, but she has never publicly talked about her dating life surrounded by Secret Service agents.

The 18-year-old admitted that it's weird to be out on a date when she knows her Secret Service is watching. But over time, she has mastered the art of blocking the thought from her head and just focusing on whoever she is talking to.

Dating Life as a Trump

Kai recently sat down for an interview on Logan Paul's podcast IMPAULSIVE. During their conversation, Paul asked Kai how she goes out on dates when she's expected to be with her Secret Service at all times.

'To be honest with you, it's really awkward when you're sitting or like going out on a date with a guy, and they're like two tables behind you. It's a little weird,' she said.

Kai said that she tries her best not to let the presence of her Secret Service bother her.

'I've had to kind of learn, yes, they're following me, but also focus and like pretend they're not there. Like, obviously they're there, but if you can like try not to really focus on that and more on enjoying your time with your friends, your family, whatever it is, it makes it easier,' she said.

Adjustments Made

Kai also revealed that she had Secret Service agents assigned to her while she was growing up, during her grandfather's first term at the White House. After Trump lost to Joe Biden, Kai and her entire family lost their protection. Their Secret Service returned after Trump's recent reelection.

The teenager said that she got a taste of what a normal life is really like. But when he got re-elected, Kai struggled to adjust to having her Secret Service team around because she already had a normal set of friends.

'I already had my friends, and it was a big adjustment having them come in, and then having to kind of adjust my schedule and just kind of go about my days. It's weird when you're like hanging out with your friends, a group of girls, and then you have like a tall guy standing 3 feet behind you,' she said.

Kai's Secret Service only watches, follows, and protects her. If anything negative happens outside that doesn't involve her, they will likely not step in.

'Down to Earth & Classy'

Following her interview, several people praised Kai for her wit and elegance.

'What a charming, articulate, and well-spoken young lady. I love seeing her supporting and playing golf with her grandpa! All the best Kai!' one person wrote.

'She seems to be such a nice and smart lady,' another person commented.

'Kai is a smart girl,' another fan wrote.

'This is a great clip, love Kai. She's so down to earth & classy, great example for young people today,' another fan commented.