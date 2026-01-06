Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban are officially split as their divorce was finalised after 19 years of marriage. The details surrounding their divorce have also been revealed, with the former couple waiving child and spousal support along with an agreement to divide their properties between.

According to court documents obtained by Page Six, Kidman and Urban have finalised their divorce, officially ending 19 years of marriage. The documents were filed Tuesday, where a hearing was also scheduled. However, Kidman waived her right to appear and was seen travelling back from Australia Monday, where she spent the holiday with their daughters.

No Child or Spousal Support

In the filing, the pair have agreed to waive rights to child and spousal support. They have also agreed that no spousal support or alimony would be paid, as both individuals have a monthly income that is 'in excess of $100,000' (£74,065). Kidman also retains majority custody of their two daughters, Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret, for 309 days of the year.

Urban was given 59 days or 'every other weekend' with their daughters, as per their agreement. Along with waiving alimony or spousal support, each will be responsible for the legal fees of their respective attorneys. Despite the terms of their divorce, it remains to be seen if they signed a prenuptial agreement when they married in 2006. Kidman and Urban also reportedly have a parenting plan for their two daughters. This supposedly includes refraining 'from speaking negatively about each other or their families.'

The pair have also agreed on dividing any property they have, including bank accounts, investments, furniture, vehicles, and other personal items in a manner that they have agreed on. Kidman and Urban will also retain what was already in their possession.

Keith Urban Reportedly 'Hurting'

Kidman and Urban have been separated since September 2025, with the 'Babygirl' actress filing for divorce from the country singer. Despite the separation, the pair have already been living separately over the summer of the same year. After their split, Urban was already rumoured to be dating his guitarist, Maggie Baugh. 'Sometimes relationships just run their course,' an insider told Page Six at the time.

Amidst the rumours, a source told Star Magazine that Urban is already regretting the divorce even after the details have been finalised. 'He's hurting and there are some serious regrets starting to kick in,' said the source. 'He misses the kids terribly and he's finding it tough to deal with the harsh reality that his family is blown up.'

The insider also said that the divorce seems to be taking a toll on Urban a lot more financially than expected. 'Even if he and Nicole are trying to keep the divorce as amicable as possible, he's plowing through a fortune.'

Kidman Finds Comfort in Russell Crowe

Reports have also circulated that Kidman has found comfort in her longtime friend and Gladiator star Russell Crowe, perhaps to an extent that his own partner Britney Theriot may be getting uncomfortable.

'He understands exactly how devastating it is when a long marriage ends. He's lived through that heartbreak himself, so when Nicole leaned on him, he didn't hesitate,' a source told OK! Magazine at the time. 'People think he's all hard edges, but with her, he's showing a much softer side.'