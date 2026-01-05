The Christmas holidays should have brought Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman together, but instead they painted a portrait of a marriage fractured beyond repair. While the country singer remained in Nashville, his estranged wife spirited their daughters away to Australia — a choice that spoke volumes about where things truly stood between them.

Now, as the reality of their separation settles in, sources suggest Urban is wrestling with profound regret, while Kidman's inner circle is rallying around her, determined she won't be drawn back into a relationship that has already caused her considerable pain.

The split has hit Urban hard in ways that go far beyond the emotional. With divorce lawyers to pay and mounting legal bills stacking up, the 57-year-old musician is reportedly 'grinding hard' just to keep pace with the financial fallout. Yet money may be the least of his worries. According to insiders speaking to the National Enquirer and Woman's Day, Urban is grappling with something far more devastating: the realisation that he may have lost not just a wife, but his closest friend and most devoted supporter.

Keith Urban Expresses Regret

The magnitude of Urban's apparent regret has caught the attention of those close to the situation. Sources claim he now laments the loss of Kidman in ways that suggest the weight of the decision is finally sinking in. The singer, who has long relied on his wife's unwavering support, is reportedly thinking twice about whether he made a catastrophic mistake. What was once a solid partnership spanning decades now feels like a chasm he cannot cross.

Kidman, meanwhile, is taking a strikingly different approach to their separation. Rather than succumbing to despair, the Babygirl star has chosen to keep moving forward with purpose and resolve. While Urban grapples with post-breakup blues and navigates the minefield of social media scrutiny — something he's acutely aware of and hopes will die down soon — Kidman is channelling her energy elsewhere.

'She's keeping it positive and is not dwelling on regret,' a source close to the actress revealed to People magazine. There's a steely determination in her approach: family and work are her anchors, and they're keeping her afloat. The prospect of upcoming film and television projects provides both practical distraction and emotional purpose. Rather than allowing the divorce to define her narrative, Kidman has seized control of it by refusing to be defined by heartbreak.

Why Friends Fear He Might Win Her Back

What's striking about Kidman's response is how thoroughly she's compartmentalised the pain. Initially dreading the public exposure of her private struggles, the Oscar-winning actress has instead handled the situation with remarkable composure. She's remained laser-focused on her work and her children, the two pillars that matter most to her.

Yet this is precisely what worries her friends. Her ex-husband's apparent vulnerability and growing regret could prove dangerously seductive to someone as compassionate as Kidman. Urban's newfound awareness of what he's lost — his best friend, his biggest supporter, his anchor — might tug at her heartstrings in moments of weakness. The fact that he was reportedly 'cool' about her taking their daughters to Australia for the holidays suggests he's still trying to maintain civility, which could easily be misconstrued as lingering affection.

Those close to Kidman are reportedly adamant about one thing: she must not be swayed. The pain of this separation, they fear, could be overshadowed by nostalgia or guilt if Urban's regret becomes too publicly visible. Her friends understand something crucial that Kidman herself clearly recognises: moving forward means not looking back, no matter how appealing the illusion of reconciliation might seem.

As the singer struggles to pay his bills and process his loss, Kidman continues on her trajectory, reminding everyone — herself included — that some chapters, once closed, are best left that way.