The White House marked the arrival of 2026 with an unexpected cultural reference after sharing a short clip from Ridley Scott's 2000 film Gladiator across its official social media accounts. The video featured Russell Crowe's character Maximus Decimus Meridius delivering the line 'strength and honour', a moment that quickly drew attention online.

Posted shortly after midnight on 31 December, the clip was accompanied by a caption referencing President Donald Trump and his team as they prepare for the year ahead. The use of a Hollywood battle speech in an official government message prompted widespread discussion, with reactions ranging from amusement to criticism.

With no accompanying policy statement or explanation, the post left its intent open to interpretation. As screenshots circulated across platforms such as X and Instagram, commentators debated whether cinematic symbolism was an effective or appropriate way for the White House to usher in the new year.

Viral Reaction And Divided Opinion

Response to the Gladiator post was swift and sharply divided. Some supporters praised the reference as a rousing call for resilience after a politically charged year, arguing that the phrase 'strength and honour' conveyed unity and determination in familiar terms. Others described the post as light-hearted and consistent with modern social media engagement strategies.

Critics, however, questioned whether invoking a fictional Roman general was suitable for an official government channel. Some argued that the imagery risked trivialising the seriousness of the office, while others viewed it as performative. Political commentators noted that the post blurred the line between governance and entertainment.

The scene itself is one of the film's most recognisable moments, delivered as Maximus prepares his troops for battle. The line has long been associated with leadership and loyalty, and Russell Crowe has previously said it reflected the character's personal code. Its reuse in a contemporary political context, however, brought new scrutiny.

Pop Culture As Official Communication

The White House's decision to lean on pop culture is not without precedent. In recent years, official accounts have referenced films, television series and viral memes to mark holidays, promote initiatives or connect with younger audiences online. Analysts suggest such posts are designed to capture attention in crowded digital spaces.

Research from the Pew Research Centre has shown that a majority of Americans now consume at least some political news through social media. This shift has encouraged institutions to adopt a more informal, culturally fluent tone in an effort to remain visible and relevant across platforms.

However, critics of the approach argue that cinematic symbolism can oversimplify complex realities. While Gladiator is widely regarded as a modern epic, its themes extend beyond heroism to include sacrifice, moral conflict and mortality. The film's conclusion, which centres on loss, was highlighted by some users who questioned whether the chosen clip conveyed the intended message.

Political Communication and Symbolism

The use of film and entertainment references in political communication is not unique to the United States. Governments and institutions in the UK and elsewhere have increasingly turned to cultural touchstones as a way of engaging audiences accustomed to consuming news alongside entertainment content.

The White House's Gladiator post illustrates how deeply popular culture has become embedded in modern political messaging. While the phrase 'strength and honour' resonated with some as a call for resolve at the start of a new year, others viewed it as awkward or hollow. The mixed reaction suggests that cinematic language can spark engagement, but rarely delivers a shared understanding of its meaning.