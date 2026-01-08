After nearly two decades of marriage, Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban have quietly closed one of Hollywood's most closely watched relationship chapters.

The Oscar-winning actress and Grammy-nominated country star have finalised their divorce with what legal experts are calling one of the cleanest celebrity settlements on record, a remarkably civil arrangement that saw both parties agree to forgo child support, spousal support, and courtroom theatrics in favour of a straightforward property division handled with surprising dignity.

The finality came on Tuesday, 6 January 2025, when a Tennessee court approved their settlement agreement, concluding a process that began just three months earlier when Kidman filed for divorce, citing 'irreconcilable differences' on 30 September. But the real work, court documents reveal, was completed long before the public spotlight found them.

Urban signed the settlement in August. Kidman followed in early September. By the time the papers hit the courthouse, everything was already agreed, an uncontested dissolution that speaks volumes about two people choosing grace over conflict.

'Everything was resolved amicably,' the court filing stated, and in this case, those words carry genuine weight.

Neither party sought child support. Neither demanded alimony. Each agreed to cover their own legal fees. The couple, both 58, simply divided what they possessed and moved forward.

The Property Portfolio: A £50M Separation Done Right

The couple's real estate holdings paint a vivid portrait of their nearly 20-year partnership, a collection of homes spanning three continents that reflect their lives across them. Yet here's where the settlement becomes remarkable: every property was owned separately, not jointly.

As family law attorney Gideon Alper noted, 'It's one of the cleanest financial settlements we've seen from a celebrity couple. No ongoing payments, no joint assets, and no courtroom battle, just a blueprint for moving on.'

Their Nashville mansion, purchased in 2008 for approximately $3.4 million, served as the family's primary residence. The sprawling estate features seven bedrooms, a home theatre, a swimming pool, and a tennis court, spread across several acres. Urban has reportedly since moved into his own Nashville property.

In California, their Beverly Hills home—acquired in the same year for roughly $6.77 million—overlooks canyon vistas. The 4,000-square-foot property boasts five bedrooms and four bathrooms.

In New York, they maintained two properties: a Chelsea duplex purchased in 2010 for approximately $13.5 million, featuring three bedrooms and sweeping Hudson River views, and a two-bedroom Tribeca penthouse acquired in 2020 for $3.5 million.

Their Australian portfolio proved particularly significant. Bunya Hill, a historic Georgian estate in the Southern Highlands of New South Wales, occupies over 100 acres and was purchased in 2008 for between $4 million and $6.5 million.

Kidman famously showed off the property during a 2015 Vogue interview, revealing she'd surprised Urban with a 1976 Mustang hidden in the barn. In Sydney itself, they owned multiple penthouses overlooking the iconic Harbour Bridge, purchased in 2009 and 2012 respectively, valued at $4 million and $7 million.

Custody and Priority of Children

Where the settlement truly reveals its architects' commitment to stability is in the parenting arrangement. Kidman secured primary custody, with their two daughters—Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14—spending 306 days annually with their mother.

Urban receives 59 days, which translates to every other weekend, from 10 a.m. Saturday through 6 p.m. Sunday. Yet neither parent pays the other.

This unconventional arrangement works because both earn substantially above six figures monthly, and because both parents agreed to structure custody around the children's best interests rather than financial leverage. More importantly, the agreement stipulates that 'both parents must conduct themselves in a manner that fosters a loving, stable, consistent, and nurturing environment for the children, despite their divorce.'

Neither parent will speak disparagingly of the other. Both must encourage their daughters' love for each other's parents.

The arrangement also grants joint legal custody, meaning major decisions regarding education, healthcare, and extracurricular activities require mutual consent.

Sources close to the family suggest the daughters, having witnessed their parents' separation since summer 2025, have been 'supportive' of their mother throughout the process. As one insider revealed, 'They love their dad, but Nicole has been a constant presence.

She's attended every school function and been there for every bedtime, while Keith has been away touring and filming.' The girls reportedly 'feel safest with Nicole.'

Since separating, Kidman has reportedly concentrated on creating a nurturing sanctuary—incorporating yoga, journaling and family dinners centred on healing. 'There is no drama,' one family friend insisted. 'The girls reside with Nicole but spend as much time with Keith as they desire.'

The couple's settlement stands as a quiet refutation of the acrimonious divorce narratives that dominate celebrity culture. Two adults, two children, substantial assets, and a resolution achieved without courtroom warfare.