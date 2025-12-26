Nigeria has confirmed it provided intelligence to the US in attacking ISIS terrorists, saying that close security coordination with Washington played a key role in making the operation successful.

Foreign Minister Yusuf Tuggar told Television Channels on Friday that Nigeria provided the intelligence that enabled the strike. He said he spoke with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio for 19 minutes before the attack and noted that President Bola Tinubu personally gave the nod.

'This was not America acting alone. This was a coordinated operation, planned through diplomatic channels, approved at the highest levels of government in Abuja, and executed by American firepower on Nigerian soil, he said.

The confirmation followed the Truth Social post by US President Donald Trump, who revealed that American forces carried out the operation on Christmas Day.

The attack took place in a region long impacted by terrorist violence. It now raises fresh attention on how international partnerships shape Nigeria's counterterrorism efforts.

Trump Boasts Deadly Strike Against ISIS Terrorists

Trump, through his Truth Social account, described it as decisive and lethal. The US president said the strike targeted ISIS terrorists operating in northwest Nigeria and linked the action to attacks he said were directed mainly at Christians.

'Tonight, at my direction as Commander in Chief, the United States launched a powerful and deadly strike against ISIS Terrorist Scum in Northwest Nigeria,' Trump wrote. The American leader added that US forces had carried out 'numerous perfect strikes' during the mission.

The United States Africa Command (AFRICOM) later issued an official statement confirming that the air strikes were conducted in Sokoto State, near Nigeria's border with Niger.

AFRICOM said the operation was carried out 'in coordination with Nigerian authorities' and that its initial assessment indicated multiple ISIS terrorists were killed at the targeted camps.

The command said the strike was ordered by the US president and the Secretary of War, but noted that further operational details would not be disclosed to protect security interests.

Nigeria Says Close Cooperation Helped the US

The Nigerian Ministry of Foreign Affairs released a statement saying it remains engaged in structured security cooperation with international partners, including the US, to address terrorism and violent extremism.

'Nigerian authorities remain engaged in structured security cooperation with international partners, including the United States of America,' the ministry said. It added that this collaboration 'has led to precision hits on terrorist targets in Nigeria by airstrikes in the North West.'

Officials explained that the cooperation includes intelligence sharing, strategic coordination and other support measures. They stressed that these arrangements follow international law and respect Nigeria's sovereignty.

The ministry also rejected any suggestion that the operation was linked to the persecution of a single religious group.

'Terrorist violence in any form, whether directed at Christians, Muslims or other communities, remains an affront to Nigeria's values and to international peace and security,' the statement said.

Nigeria Promises To Work Closely With Partners

Beyond confirming the strike, Nigeria used the statement to reassure the public about its broader security strategy. The Foreign Ministry said counterterrorism actions continue to prioritise civilian protection, national unity and respect for the rights of all citizens — regardless of faith or ethnicity.

'The Federal Government continues to work closely with its partners through established diplomatic and security channels to weaken terrorist networks, disrupt their financing and logistics, and prevent cross-border threats,' said the Nigerian ministry.

Officials also pledged to strengthen Nigeria's own security institutions and intelligence capabilities. This signalled that domestic reforms will match international cooperation. The ministry added that it would remain in contact with relevant partners and keep Nigerians informed through official channels as counterterrorism operations continue.

The confirmation underscored how Nigeria views coordinated action with allies as central to confronting ISIS and other terrorist groups operating within its borders.