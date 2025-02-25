In a move set to disrupt the fitness and fashion industries, Nike has announced an unprecedented partnership with Kim Kardashian's Skims, unveiling NikeSKIMS—a dedicated line of training apparel, footwear, and accessories designed exclusively for women.

While Nike has collaborated with athletes and celebrities before, this marks the first time the sportswear giant has joined forces with an external company to create an entirely new brand, according to Nike's official announcement. By combining Nike's cutting-edge innovation and sports science with Skims' expertise in fit, inclusivity, and body confidence, NikeSKIMS aims to redefine women's activewear, delivering pieces that blend performance with style.

Set to debut in the United States in Spring 2025, the collection will later expand globally in 2026. Initially available on Nike.com/NikeSKIMS and at select retail locations, the brand is expected to be a major player in the activewear market, per Business Insider.

NikeSKIMS: The Next Jordan?

Nike's long-term vision for NikeSKIMS suggests it could become a powerhouse brand, much like its legendary Jordan partnership.

In 1984, Nike signed Michael Jordan to a £395,685 (US$500,000)-a-year contract plus royalties, according to Forbes. The launch of the Air Jordan 1 revolutionised the sportswear market, evolving into a billion-dollar brand that remains one of Nike's top revenue drivers.

Today, Jordan Brand generates an estimated £5.46 billion (US$6.9 billion) annually, accounting for 17% of Nike's total wholesale equivalent sales. Michael Jordan himself receives approximately £207 million (US$260 million) per year from Nike, while his personal net worth has soared to £2.77 billion (US$3.5 billion), as reported by Business Insider.

Nike is betting big that NikeSKIMS can follow a similar trajectory, capitalising on Kim Kardashian's vast global influence—including her 350 million Instagram followers, a ready-made audience for the new line.

A Brand with Proven Market Traction

Skims, launched by Kim Kardashian in 2019, initially started as a shapewear brand before expanding into loungewear, intimates, and everyday essentials. Its rapid success led to a £3.17 billion (US$4 billion) valuation by 2023, solidifying its status as one of the most in-demand fashion brands.

The brand's previous collaborations have been instant sell-outs, including its partnership with The North Face, which saw products disappear within hours, according to Women's Wear Daily.

With Nike's advanced sports research and global distribution network, paired with Skims' mastery of inclusivity and fit, NikeSKIMS is poised to disrupt the activewear industry.

'We're energised by the opportunity to build a new brand and shake things up for the next generation of athletes with NikeSKIMS,' said Heidi O'Neill, President of Consumer, Product and Brand at Nike, Inc., in Nike's press release.

'This partnership brings together the best of both brands and unlocks an incredible opportunity to disrupt the industry with our shared passion and commitment to innovation. We will invite even more athletes into sport and movement with products that make them feel strong and sexy.'

With a shared vision of empowering women through sport, NikeSKIMS is set to become a defining force in the activewear industry, blending performance, style, and inclusivity like never before.