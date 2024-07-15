Speculation has been swirling online that Kim Kardashian seriously injured two fingers in her Tesla Cybertruck's frunk.

Streaming service Hulu unveiled a new trailer for the upcoming episode of "The Kardashians," a reality series following the lives of the iconic Kardashian-Jenner family. The promotional video shows the 43-year-old media mogul with a splint and bandages on her middle finger during a visit to a doctor's office.

In a confessional segment, Kim Kardashian reveals the extent of her injury to the doctor, stating, "The, like, tip broke off. It was, like, more painful than childbirth." This previously undisclosed incident, initially shown in her social media posts in March, sparked online speculation.

Fans on the Kardashians subreddit theorised that the culprit might be the door or frunk of her recently acquired Cybertruck. While unsubstantiated, this theory can potentially ignite a media frenzy if confirmed.

Speculating on the cause, a user wrote, "I think this may be what happened to Kim's fingers." They linked to a video showcasing a Cybertruck owner who narrowly avoided injury when the frunk lid unexpectedly closed on their index finger.

Cybertruck Injury Theory: Potential But Unconfirmed

While the exact cause of Kim Kardashian's finger injury remains unknown, the severity is evident. Footage shows it's not a minor scratch but a serious issue requiring immediate medical attention.

In a March post on Instagram, Kardashian unveiled bandaged fingers, stating I "hurt myself, guys," While the cause remained unclear, her playful remark about "sacrificing for beauty" added a touch of humour to the situation.

During the episode, Kardashian offered a closer look at the injury. She shared an X-ray of the affected finger alongside footage from a doctor's visit where the bandage was removed, revealing a permanent scar where the tip once was.

Notably, Kardashian was an early recipient of the Tesla Cybertruck Founders Edition. Tesla CEO Elon Musk famously claims the brand doesn't require traditional marketing. In this case, he's proven right.

Kim's association with the Cybertruck generated significant buzz without any official marketing effort, as the media coverage practically wrote itself. Embracing her role as an early Cybertruck owner, the socialite frequented locations known for paparazzi presence and actively shared Cybertruck content on social media.

This period of public enthusiasm preceded the March incident, where she was spotted with bandaged fingers on her left hand. Coincidentally, criticism regarding the Cybertruck's frunk lacking anti-pinch protection intensified around the same time. As reported by Auto Evolution, some speculate a potential connection.

While the possibility of the Cybertruck frunk causing Kardashian's injury has fueled speculation, it remains unconfirmed. Even if true, it wouldn't be the first reported injury associated with the vehicle. However, it would likely be the most high-profile incident, particularly if unintentional.

Even if the Cybertruck theory holds weight, the Auto Evolution report suggests Kim will unlikely explicitly confirm it on camera. The truth behind the injury might forever remain a mystery. While the Kardashians cultivate an image of authenticity on their reality show, it's well-known that production influences certain aspects for dramatic effect.

The Cybertruck Connection

The lack of proper safety features on the Cybertruck's frunk hatch, coupled with documented injuries, fuels speculation about Kim's situation. She received her first Cybertruck in February. In March, she sustained an undisclosed finger injury. Despite this, her enthusiasm remained high.

In mid-May, she expressed excitement about getting a Baby Cybertruck for her son. By the end of May, she took delivery of a second Cybertruck, this one sporting a sleek matte black finish with a matching interior.

Despite the bandaged fingers and ongoing speculation, Kim maintained her active online presence, showcasing her Cybertruck throughout this period. It's worth considering if a potential Cybertruck injury, assuming that's the case, would have impacted her behaviour.

Recent reports regarding Cybertruck-related injuries raise concerns. A new owner reportedly sustained a wrist injury while inspecting their vehicle in May. Similarly, an April TikTok video by Texas-based Cybertruck owner Elai raised concerns of a possible accelerator problem, highlighting potential dangers associated with the truck.