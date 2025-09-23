After months of delays that left the fashion and sports worlds buzzing with anticipation, the blockbuster NikeSKIMS collaboration is finally set to launch. The revolutionary new activewear brand from Nike and Kim Kardashian will officially debut in the US on 26 September 2025, after production setbacks forced a move from its original spring release date.

The debut will introduce seven collections and 58 silhouettes with thousands of styling options for athletes and everyday wearers.

A Powerhouse Partnership: What Exactly Is NikeSKIMS?

NikeSKIMS is a new joint brand created by Nike and SKIMS, combining sport innovation with body-conscious design. Nike contributes decades of performance expertise while SKIMS adds its solutions-focused approach to shaping apparel.

According to CNBC, Jens Grede, SKIMS' chief executive, described it as 'more than a collaboration — it's a new brand redefining activewear'. The brand is designed to compete with rivals such as Lululemon and Alo Yoga while directly addressing female athletes and lifestyle consumers.

After Months of Delays, the Countdown Is On

The first release will arrive on Friday, 26 September 2025, through Nike.com, SKIMS.com and selected flagship stores in New York City and Los Angeles. A broader global rollout will follow in 2026.

Nike confirmed the delay came from internal production challenges rather than shipping or supplier issues. Despite the setback, anticipation has grown around what the line will bring to both sport and fashion.

Serena, Sha'Carri and Kim Kardashian: Inside the Star-Studded Campaign

According to the company's official press release, Nike has promoted its debut through the campaign 'Bodies at Work,' directed by Janicza Bravo and photographed by Luis Alberto Rodriguez and Rob Woodcox.

The campaign features over 50 athletes including Serena Williams, Sha'Carri Richardson, Chloe Kim, Jordan Chiles, Nelly Korda, Madisen Skinner and Romane Dicko, with Kim Kardashian also featured. Nike described the collection as 'strong and stylish. Competitive and feminine. Confident and obsessive.'

From Matte to Shine: A First Look at the Debut Collections

The brand will maintain three primary collections alongside seasonal additions.

Matte Collection

This includes 21 styles with mid-level compression, smoothing and Nike's Dri-FIT technology. It aims to balance performance with everyday comfort. Paralympic medalist Beatriz Hatz said: 'The matte material feels so nice — very soft yet still secure and not restrictive. I feel powerful in it.'

Shine Collection

This range delivers sleek, supportive designs with a subtle sheen finish. It is built for strength training yet styled to transition easily into lifestyle wear.

Airy Collection

Comprising seven ultralight pieces inspired by mesh knit, this set is intended for layering and low-impact activity. Serena Williams praised it: 'It feels like butter on your skin. I feel unstoppable when I'm training in it.'

Seasonal offerings will add Vintage Seamless, Matte Tricot, Weightless Layers and Shiny Nylon Oversize Pants, giving consumers wide variety each season.

Kim Kardashian's Vision: 'Redefining Women's Activewear'

Kim Kardashian, co-founder and chief creative officer of SKIMS, outlined the brand's vision: 'NikeSKIMS' Bodies at Work film celebrates every woman's strength and power. Our mission is clear: to redefine women's activewear without compromise. This collection brings together cutting-edge performance with bold, style-forward design, empowering athletes — from elite competitors to everyday gym enthusiasts — to move effortlessly and conquer their goals with confidence.'

NikeSKIMS has been positioned as a significant expansion for both companies, with Amy Montagne, Nike's president, calling it 'a bold evolution in how women experience sport and style'. With the countdown to launch underway, excitement is set to peak as the brand enters stores this September.