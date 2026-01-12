Comedian Nikki Glaser delivered one of the most talked-about moments of the 83rd Golden Globe Awards by openly mocking CBS News on CBS's own broadcast, branding the network a place to see 'BS news' during her live opening monologue.

The line, brief but devastatingly precise, landed to loud laughter and applause inside the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, even as CBS executives and newsroom staff sat in the room. For viewers, it was more than a punchline. It felt like a cultural pressure valve releasing amid growing unease about editorial direction at one of America's most powerful news institutions.

It began with a series of industry quips, then pivoted sharply to national media discourse. After an opening gag about the heavily redacted Epstein Files, she quipped: 'And the award for most editing goes to CBS News...America's newest place to see BS news.' The remark elicited audible laughter and applause from the audience, even as CBS's own executives and staff sat in attendance.

CBS News Under Scrutiny

CBS News has been embroiled in internal and public criticism since the appointment of former opinion writer Bari Weiss as editor-in-chief in October 2025. Weiss's tenure has been marked by high-profile editorial decisions that have fractured newsroom confidence and ignited debates about the network's journalistic direction.

A flashpoint came in December 2025 when 60 Minutes abruptly pulled a planned investigative segment titled Inside CECOT, which examined the Trump administration's deportation of Venezuelan migrants to El Salvador's CECOT prison. The segment had been cleared by legal and editorial teams, but was removed just hours before its scheduled broadcast.

CBS News stated it needed additional reporting; veteran correspondent Sharyn Alfonsi, who produced the piece, accused the network of making a political decision rather than an editorial one.

Weiss defended the move in internal communications, contending that the report was not sufficiently complete and emphasised the need for comprehensive journalism that incorporates all critical perspectives. She argued that ensuring the integrity of reporting takes precedence over broadcast deadlines.

The Tony Dokoupil Era and Network Instability

Adding to CBS's headlines, the January 2026 launch of Tony Dokoupil as anchor of CBS Evening News was met with mixed reviews. Dokoupil's initial broadcasts encountered logistical issues and on-air awkwardness, some of which were later edited out in rebroadcasts, attracting commentary about the network's stability during a period of strategic transformation.

Internal dissent over leadership choices has also surfaced elsewhere at CBS. Reports indicate that staff morale was strained after Weiss's editorial direction and key personnel changes.

The network's rollout of CBS Evening News under Dokoupil, amid broader industry pressures and shifting audience habits, highlighted the challenges of balancing long-standing journalistic traditions with new strategic priorities.

Contextualising Glaser's Bite

Glaser, returning to host the Golden Globes for the second consecutive year following her 2025 debut, has been known for irreverent humour that skewers industry insiders.

Her 2026 monologue did not spare Hollywood's elites, ranging from playful barbs at Leonardo DiCaprio to jokes about celebrity dating habits. But it was her critique of CBS News, delivered in its own broadcast, that has captured attention far beyond entertainment circles.

Her dig at CBS News reflects broader public discourse about trust in media and concerns about editorial independence. While such scepticism of news outlets is hardly new, Glaser's ability to encapsulate this sentiment in a single televised line during a high-profile awards show amplified its resonance.

Audiences and commentators have since dissected her remark across social platforms, highlighting the tension between media critique and corporate broadcast realities.

In a televised moment that was both comedic and incisive, Nikki Glaser's on-air critique at the Golden Globes crystallised broader anxieties about media credibility and editorial direction at one of America's most venerable news networks.

The power of Glaser's jab lay in its simplicity. No explanation. No follow-up. Just a line that landed and lingered.