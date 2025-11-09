It was a bad joke! Nikki Glaser made her hosting debut on Saturday Night Live, and while some gave her monologue an 'okay', others found it disturbing. Many audience members found her jokes about trafficking and molesting her 4-year-old nephew to be of bad taste, cringe, and disturbing.

Nikki Glaser's SNL Monologue Sparks Backlash

Nikki Glaser said hosting Saturday Night Live was 'a dream come true', but she probably didn't see the backlash coming along with it. While some parts of her monologue were funny, most that stuck with the audience were the topics about trafficking and paedophilia, and they didn't find them funny at all.​

'This is truly disturbing; Nikki Glaser telling a joke about molesting her four-year-old nephew during her bizarre SNL opening monologue last night,' one shared on X, formerly Twitter.

Another added, 'Rape, trafficking, pedophilia, now incest. Tonight is just gross. #SNL.' One called Glaser 'delusional' who 'wasted all our time spewing her unfunny crap.'

A different X user claimed that she 'absolutely bombed' her SNL monologue because 'It was cringe.'

One viewer said Glaser 'has accomplished the impossible' and that's being 'less funny AND more offensive than Shane Gillis.'

A different social media user asked 'Why are they normalizing this sh*t?' Another commenter wondered, 'Was half of the sh*t she said even safe for television?'

Nikki Glaser (of all people) absolutely bombed her #SNL monologue. It was CRINGE. pic.twitter.com/3aWyYTliRF — Jazid Contreras Vergel (@abacachito) November 9, 2025

This is truly disturbing; Nikki Glaser telling a joke about molesting her four year old nephew during her bizarre SNL opening monolog last night.



Who would find this funny? pic.twitter.com/xAIiOg5ROQ — Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) November 9, 2025

Nikki Glaser's Cringe Jokes On Trafficking And Rape On Her SNL Monologue

Nikki Glaser's attempts at humour failed because many found her jokes disturbing.

For instance, she mentioned that she recently became 'obsessed with slavery' after seeing posters 'asking you if you're being trafficked' in female bathrooms. According to her, 'They're in every stall. They're in every world language.' Then she asked, 'Do you have signs that are like, 'Want a slave?'

She also mentioned how white people 'paint their skin a different color' before visiting a nail salon and joked about being 'separated at the border.'

'You can go to the nail salon with a friend, but you get separated at the border. They do not let you sit next to each other,' she joked. 'You can't talk to the woman doing your nails, because slavery? I don't know. She seems stuck and sad.'

She added that while her younger friends were horrified by being trafficked, she didn't feel the same. 'That was not a fear of mine ever in my 20s,' she said. 'In my 20s, I just feared good old-fashioned rape. I didn't think it would be a career,' Glaser said.

Nikki Glaser's monologue! pic.twitter.com/EEzu0QnmlW — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) November 9, 2025

Nikki Glaser Made Inappropriate Jokes About Kids

In another part of Nikki Glaser's SNL monologue, she mentioned seeing a young girl posing for photos with her dad behind the camera. However, the joke sounded so disturbing and unkind.

'I saw this girl the other day, she was probably six years old, and her dad was trying to take a picture of her, and he was like, 'Mackenzie, look over here,' and she was like, 'Dad, get my good side!' ... Six! So sad. Because she didn't have one,' she quipped.

The most disturbing joke for many was when she mentioned her 4-year-old nephew. According to Glaser, she was at her sister's house, and she told her she would take a shower when her nephew chimed in, 'I want to take a shower with you!' She initially joked that 'He's 18' before adding, 'No, no, he was four, and it was very cute.'

Her sister reportedly told Glaser he could take a shower with her. The latter shared the conversation that failed to make the audience laugh because they found it distasteful and disturbing at the same time.

'My sister was like, "He can take a shower with you, it's fine, he does it with us." And I'm like, "Okay, that's fine for you guys, but are you really okay with an adult showering with your child? Maybe it's okay if you come and supervise?" And she was like, "Why?" And I was like, "Because what if I molest him?"' Glaser continued.

The audience gasped upon hearing the joke, but Glaser was unbothered. So, she continued with it.

'And she was like, "Would you?" and I was like, 'No! I would never! That's disgusting!' ...But that's what I'd say if I was gonna. You know, like, they lie! Don't trust anyone!'

Nikki Glaser is widely regarded as a good comedian, but even her fans criticised the jokes in her SNL monologue.

