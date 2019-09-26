Nintendo's popular game "Mario Kart Tour" is now available on both iOS and Android. The game can be played on the iPhone, iPad and iPod Touch and Android tablets and phones.

While the game is available for free, it does have the in-app purchase model. Users will be able to buy "rubies" which can be used for upgrades and unlocks in the game.

For a start, players can immediately start by unlocking a rider for free and begin the tutorial. The tutorial will explain the game mechanics to the players. The game is slightly different than earlier Mario Kart games. In Subway Surfer fashion, it will work with a kart that is always going forward in motion. They won't need to press any button for acceleration. The players will have to slide their fingers across the screen for steering the kart and pick up weapons by tapping on the screen.

If you score high, these points can be redeemed for in-game unlocks. A new "Frenzy Mode" has been introduced, which lets a player use a game item in an unlimited manner for a limited period of time, when you pick three of a similar kind.

Special challenges will also create different levels in the game, instead of just coming first, a player will have to perform manoeuvres to win the game. The game will also feature online ranking with players worldwide.

The game has "Tour" in the name because of a certain reason – it will feature different cities at different levels. A fresh global "Tour" will be introduced every few years. There will also be contextual costumes available according to the location.

The game is free but it will have nooks and crannies which encourage players to make in-app purchases. The game will, however, have to compete with Apple's newly revealed Arcade platform.