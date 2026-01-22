Health authorities in India are racing to contain a deadly Nipah virus outbreak after two nurses were confirmed infected at a private hospital in West Bengal, raising urgent concerns about undetected hospital transmission and the wider risks posed by missed diagnoses.

The two nurses, who worked at Narayana Multispeciality Hospital, fell ill after treating a patient with severe respiratory symptoms who later died before testing for Nipah could be carried out. One nurse is now in critical condition, while the other remains in a coma, according to state health officials.

How the Infections Were Detected

The nurses were on duty together between 28 and 30 December. Within days, both developed high fever and breathing difficulties. Their conditions deteriorated rapidly, leading to admission to the intensive care unit on 4 January. Laboratory tests later confirmed Nipah virus infection.

Initial investigations indicate both women likely contracted the virus while caring for the same patient, now treated as the suspected index case, according to The Telegraph. Officials said investigations are ongoing to determine how the virus entered the hospital and whether any earlier opportunities to detect it were missed.

Quarantine and Emergency Surveillance Imposed

In response, health authorities imposed local quarantine measures, emergency surveillance and contact tracing in the area surrounding the hospital. Around 180 people have so far been tested, with 20 high-risk contacts placed under quarantine. All have tested negative and remain asymptomatic, though repeat testing will be conducted before the 21-day quarantine period ends.

The developments prompted India Ministry of Health and Family Welfare to issue a nationwide alert, urging states to strengthen surveillance, detection and preventive measures to curb any further spread of the virus.

Hospitals Seen as the Highest-Risk Setting

Health experts warn that hospitals are particularly vulnerable during Nipah outbreaks. Past incidents have shown human-to-human transmission frequently occurs in clinical settings, placing healthcare workers at the highest risk.

Senior officials involved in the West Bengal response acknowledged that while the initial case may not have been misdiagnosed, it was likely missed. Testing criteria are now being expanded so clinicians can more readily identify when Nipah should be suspected and broader diagnostic panels ordered.

Acute Encephalitis Cases Under Scrutiny

Several states have also instructed hospitals to intensify monitoring for Acute Encephalitis Syndrome, or AES, a condition involving brain inflammation that can be caused by Nipah infection. AES often presents with non-specific symptoms, making it possible for Nipah cases to go undetected in the early stages.

Health authorities in Tamil Nadu advised that all AES patients with travel or contact history linked to West Bengal should be closely evaluated for possible Nipah infection. Both government and private hospitals have been told to promptly report suspected cases.

Why Nipah Is So Dangerous

Nipah is a rare but highly lethal bat-borne virus, with fatality rates reported as high as 75%. It can spread to humans through contaminated food, contact with infected animals such as pigs, or via droplets and saliva during close human contact.

Symptoms typically begin with fever, vomiting and fatigue before progressing to severe respiratory illness and swelling of the brain. In some cases, neurological complications such as encephalitis can emerge months or even years after the initial infection.

Could the Outbreak Spread Beyond India?

While Nipah does not transmit as easily as viruses such as COVID-19, it is classified as a priority pathogen by the World Health Organization due to its pandemic potential. Experts stress that international spread remains theoretical but possible if infections are missed, particularly in hospital settings, or if infected individuals travel before detection.

For now, officials say there is no evidence of wider transmission. But the infections among frontline nurses have sharpened fears that silent hospital spread, if not swiftly identified, could allow this deadly virus to travel further than previous outbreaks.