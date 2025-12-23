The children of Hollywood director Rob Reiner and his wife Michele have expressed their gratitude for the outpouring of support following the tragic murder of their parents, while announcing that a memorial service will be arranged at a later date.

Jake and Romy Reiner, the couple's surviving children, remain publicly silent on the tragedy but conveyed their appreciation through a spokesperson. The statement comes as a source close to the family hits back at online 'trolls' and commentators who have criticised the murdered couple, stating any suggestion they 'didn't love all of their children is totally false.'

A Devastating Discovery

'Jake and Romy Reiner remain grateful for the outpouring of love and support they have received,' the statement said. 'They will share information about a memorial service honoring their parents at a later date.'

The Reiners, beloved figures in Hollywood, were discovered dead in their Brentwood, Los Angeles home on the afternoon of Sunday, 14 December. Their son, Nick Reiner, 32, was arrested just hours later and charged with two counts of first-degree murder. If convicted, he could face life imprisonment or the death penalty.

Nick Reiner has a documented history of mental health struggles, including schizophrenia, and has spent time in rehabilitation at least 17 times. Romy, 27, made the devastating discovery of her parents' bodies at around 15:30 on 14 December. Reports indicate that her roommate called 911, while Romy reached out to her father's longtime friend, actor Billy Crystal, who lives nearby.

Family Hits Back at 'Totally False' Criticism

The announcement of the memorial comes amid criticism and speculation on social media. A source close to the family condemned online trolls who suggested Rob and Michele did not adequately support Nick.

'Any reporting suggesting that Rob and Michele didn't love all of their children is totally false. They were utterly devoted to all their children and did everything they could to support them,' the source told the Daily Mail.

This defence arose after conservative commentator Megyn Kelly criticised Rob Reiner, claiming the couple's focus on careers may have contributed to the tragedy. Friends of the family have since rejected these assertions, emphasising the couple's dedication despite Nick's severe addiction issues and periods of homelessness.

The Final Hours

In the hours preceding the murders, Rob and Michele reportedly took Nick to a holiday party hosted by comedian Conan O'Brien in Los Angeles. Guests described Nick as displaying 'antisocial behavior,' including staring at attendees and repeatedly asking if people were famous.

The evening ended in a loud argument between Rob and Nick, after which the Reiners left. Hours later, the couple was found dead in their home. Nick had reportedly been attending a high-cost rehabilitation facility specialising in substance abuse, with fees reaching $70,000 a month. Insiders indicated that his behaviour had become increasingly alarming, raising concerns among those close to the family.

Honouring a Legacy

As Jake and Romy focus on honouring their parents' memory, the tragedy has left Hollywood mourning the loss of two beloved figures. While the family navigates this devastating chapter, the legal case against their brother continues, leaving them to grieve under an intense and unforgiving public spotlight.