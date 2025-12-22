Disturbing new information has emerged about the private fears Rob Reiner's daughter lived with for years before her family was devastated by a brutal double murder that rocked Hollywood.

Reports say Romy Reiner, the daughter of the iconic director and his wife Michele Singer Reiner, had 'lived in fear' of her elder brother Nick long before he was arrested over the killing of their parents.

'Scared of Him Since Childhood'

According to an insider who spoke to the Daily Mail, Romy had been afraid of Nick since she was a child, describing his behaviour as volatile and unpredictable even before his struggles with substance abuse and homelessness became widely known.

'Romy has been afraid of Nick ever since she was a child,' the source said. 'Even before his drug addiction, his outbursts were frightening because they seemed to come out of nowhere. She tried to stay out of his way as much as she could, but it wasn't easy.'

Nick Reiner, 32, was arrested on December 14 following the deaths of Rob Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner at their Brentwood, California home. Prosecutors have since charged him with two counts of first-degree murder, with the case now moving toward trial.

Objections to Nick Living Nearby

Family sources say Romy had long been uneasy about Nick living so close to them. She is said to have objected to the decision to allow him to move into their parents' guesthouse, which was directly across the street from her own home.

'She didn't even like the idea of him living across the street from her,' the insider said. 'But she understood why her parents did it. They wanted to keep a close eye on him and make sure he had somewhere safe to stay.'

What was intended as an act of care and protection is now being viewed through a far darker lens.

Leaning on Brother Jake for Support

Romy is said to have leaned heavily on her younger brother Jake, 34, who reportedly shared her concerns about Nick's increasingly erratic behaviour. Both siblings are believed to have struggled with how to address the situation without alarming their parents.

'There were plenty of times when Romy would be upset with Nick, and naturally that made her much closer to Jake,' the source said. 'She could talk to him when she didn't want to worry their mum and dad.'

Since the killings, Romy and Jake are said to be 'numb' as they try to process the trauma of losing both parents in such horrific circumstances.

The Horrific Discovery

Heartbreakingly, Romy is believed to have been the family member who discovered her parents' bodies. According to sources, she contacted authorities and indicated that her brother should be considered a suspect.

Despite her fear, those close to the family insist Romy never fully turned her back on Nick.

She reportedly referred to him as her 'best friend' and continued to help him when her parents felt overwhelmed.

'Anytime her parents asked for help, Romy and Jake were there for Nick,' the insider said. 'It wasn't perfect, but she never disowned him.'

Erratic Behaviour Before the Killings

Further unsettling details have since emerged about Nick's behaviour in the weeks leading up to the murders.

Witnesses have described him acting erratically at a high-profile Christmas party hosted by Conan O'Brien, where an argument between Nick and his father reportedly became explosive. Guests were said to be shaken by his conduct, with several describing him as disturbed and unpredictable.

Nick had previously spoken openly about his battles with addiction and homelessness. Law enforcement sources have also said both Rob and Michele Reiner had been dead for several hours before police discovered their bodies.

Potential Death Penalty

Prosecutors have asked for the charges against Nick to be considered under 'special circumstances' because two people were killed. If convicted, he could face life in prison without the possibility of parole or potentially the death penalty. He is expected to be arraigned on January 7.