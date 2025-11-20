KEY POINTS Long standing Physics teacher at Marlborough College, John Wright, was dismissed after reportedly saying 'No gum, no gays' pertaining to a school trip, referencing local laws in Singapore and Malaysia

Public reaction is divided: Some say the remark was 'cheeky', others insist more must have been involved

Wright died by suicide shortly after his dismissal, prompting wider questions on fairness and context in school disciplinary actions

A former Marlborough College physics teacher who died earlier this month is now at the centre of a public debate over a reported comment said to have cost him his job.

John Wright, 54, was found dead on 3 November in Marlborough, according to Wiltshire Police, who confirmed his death was not being treated as suspicious. An inquest opened on 7 November and is set to reconvene at a later date.

Wright had taught at Marlborough College for ten years before being dismissed following an internal investigation into conduct during a school trip to Marlborough College Malaysia, the school's sister institution, where 29 pupils from Wiltshire reportedly travelled. The school has not released specific details of the incident. The Gazette & Herald reports only that Wright was dismissed after an internal investigation into 'inappropriate behaviour on a school trip.'

As speculation spread online, news outlets reported that Wright allegedly used the phrase: 'No gum, no gays' — a reference said to compare Singapore's chewing gum ban with anti-LGBT laws in Malaysia. The phrase has not been confirmed by the school or police.

A Marlborough College spokesperson issued a brief statement following Wright's death, saying the institution extends its 'heartfelt condolences' to his family and that it would be 'inappropriate to comment further.'

An announcement post on the Marlborough Notice Board was also put up following the tragic event:

Debate Over Whether the Remark Was Offensive

Because the school has not clarified the wording or context of Wright's alleged comment, online users have been left to speculate. On Reddit, several commenters criticised the dismissal as disproportionate, arguing that the remark — if true — might have been intended as a plain joke, delivered clumsily:

Meanwhile, others suggested that there may have been more than a single comment involved:

The lack of confirmed detail has fuelled wider questions over transparency, school safeguarding rules, and where the line lies between misconduct and inappropriate humour.

Broader Cultural Reactions

On X (formerly Twitter), some expressed anger at the outcome, suggesting disciplinary processes in elite schools can be 'unforgiving' and 'reputation-driven,' emphasising that careers can be ended without public explanation.

A user points out that the situation posts a bigger question to society about perception:

John Wright of Marlborough College correctly said, “No gays and no gum” in Malysia and now he’s dead by suicide. His story breaks my heart, and it’s on my doorstep, and it raises profound questions for us all.



Others argued that serious school safeguarding policies mean teachers must avoid jokes that could be interpreted as singling out groups of students, regardless of intent.

What Happens Next?

With an inquest pending, no confirmed account of Wright's conduct, and no official record of the alleged remark, many questions are unlikely to be answered publicly. However, the debate sparked by Wright's death highlights a growing tension in UK schools: How to address inappropriate comments while balancing due process, context, and mental-health consequences for staff under investigation.