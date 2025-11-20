KEY POINTS Warwick students initially ignored the alarm after experiencing two false alerts before the real fire.

Eight fire crews, police and ambulances responded to the blaze in Arthur Vick 1.

No injuries were reported, and impacted students are receiving emergency accommodation and wellbeing support.

A blaze broke out at the University of Warwick's Arthur Vick 1 residence on the evening of 19 November, prompting a full evacuation. A student says residents initially dismissed the fire alarm after experiencing 'two false alarms half an hour earlier', shortly before the real incident forced them to flee. The blaze, reported at around 9pm, triggered a large emergency response.

Students and Staff Safe, No Injuries

West Midlands Fire Service confirmed that eight crews were dispatched, along with police and ambulance teams. The University later confirmed that no injuries had been reported, despite multiple ambulances leaving campus as a precaution.

Why Students First Ignored the Alarm

One resident told The Boar that students did not initially evacuate because they believed the alarm was faulty. 'I thought my flat was joking when they told me we actually needed to leave,' they said, noting that repeated false alarms had happened shortly before the incident.

Some TikTok users later speculated that the fire began due to a hair straightener left on. Earlier reports from students at the scene also suggested it may have been an 'oil fire', though authorities have not confirmed any cause.

Emergency Accommodation Provided

Displaced students were directed to the Junction building for support, where university staff provided assistance. The institution confirmed it is helping residents find alternative emergency housing and has arranged both wellbeing support and campus security presence throughout the night.

A university spokesperson said on Thursday morning (20 November):

'Emergency services were called to a fire on campus at the Arthur Vick 1 residence block on Wednesday night. The fire is now out. 'All students have been evacuated and no injuries have been reported. Those affected are being helped by the University to find alternative forms of emergency accommodation. Wellbeing services are providing support to those affected.'

Members of the Warwick Christian Union also expressed their willingness to offer spare rooms to affected students and handed out hot drinks and biscuits at Junction after the evacuation.

Warwick Has Experienced Fires Before

This is not the first time Warwick has faced a campus fire leading to emergency evacuations. In 2023, a blaze at the university's Physics Building forced students and staff out of nearby facilities, after a lithium-ion car battery ignited during testing in a laboratory chamber, according to The Tab.

During the incident, both fire engines and ambulances were present. One student also claimed that a class was allowed to continue 'despite smelling like burning bleach because the alarms weren't working', while others were forced to abandon lab sessions.

Fire Safety Protocols In Place

The University of Warwick states that all halls of residence are fitted with automatic fire detection and alarm systems, with students required to follow evacuation procedures and keep fire doors closed at all times to prevent the spread of flames and smoke. According to its residential fire guidance, students are expected to familiarise themselves with escape routes, report hazards and avoid leaving electrical devices unattended.

While the cause of the latest blaze has yet to be confirmed, the incident has renewed questions among students about alarm reliability and fire awareness.