Filipina model Gina Lima (23) died after arrival at Quezon City General Hospital on 17 November 2025. She had been found unresponsive inside her former partner Ivan Cezar Ronquillo's house in Quezon City earlier that day.

Online users quickly blamed Ronquillo, claiming he harmed her. Initial medico-legal findings challenge that claim. Early results show no fatal wounds, and police cite no link between Ronquillo and Lima's death.

Further tests will confirm how her final moments unfolded.

Gina Lima's Initial Autopsy Released

According to Inquirer, Lima lay on the floor of Ronquillo's home when help arrived. She reached Quezon City General Hospital without signs of life. Doctors declared her dead shortly after arrival.

Early autopsy notes from QCPD's Forensic Unit list only nonfatal surface marks. Officials say her lungs held fluid, and her heart showed congestion. These details match possible cardio-respiratory distress.

Police Capt Michael Aaran Alcantara said cause of death remains 'undetermined' pending toxicology and histopathology work. His team gathered blood, urine, stomach contents, vaginal swabs, plus tissue samples for analysis.

Police Maj Jennifer Gannaban explained that investigators now examine 'other possible causes' of her collapse. She said 'initially, it was not fatal' while referring to the minor marks found during checks. Officers also seized tablets and marijuana inside the room.

Officials addressed claims against Ronquillo. Gannaban stated that her group located no evidence linking him with Lima's death. She added that his status remained witness, not suspect.

Ivan Cezar Found Dead Days After Lima's Passing

Ivan Cezar Ronquillo (24) died just two days later after Lima's sudden passing. The Ronquillo family located his body on a stairway inside that same house on 19 November 2025.

He reached Quezon City General Hospital at 7:20 a.m. without signs of life, as per PEP. QCPD CIDU chief Lt. Col. Edison Ouano confirmed a suspected suicide by hanging. Police handle the case as such while gathering a wider context.

Officers also review Ronquillo's online activity before his death. Ouano said 'there was indeed bashing on social media' after Lima's passing. His team checks whether harassment influenced any action.

Family members avoided full interviews after his death. His father stressed privately that Ronquillo never hurt Lima.

Did Ivan Commit Suicide Because of Rumours?

Online users link Ronquillo's death with heavy grief plus online accusations. Many cite his emotional posts about Lima shortly before he died.

His final Facebook entries displayed images from past moments with Lima. One message hinted he might 'follow' her, according to police summaries.

Ronquillo also uploaded images showing scratches on his face. He blamed a man identified as 'Kevin Tan yg' and wrote that false claims spread quickly.

Police examine all these details while building a full timeline.

What To Know About Ivan and Gina

Gina Lima built a strong modelling career. She acted in My Fairy Tail Love Story. She held large followings across Facebook and Instagram. Her content featured fitness shoots, bikinis, gym clips, and fashion projects.

Meanwhile, Ivan Cezar Ronquillo studied at Far Eastern University. He pursued modelling work and joined Bench Body of Work casting in 2024. He shared gym content and car images.

Local officials confirmed a former barangay kagawad named Cezar M. Ronquillo served previously, yet gave no confirmed link with Ivan Ronquillo.

The sudden death of Lima and Ronquillo surprised many Filipinos, especially their fans. As of writing, what caused their deaths is still under investigation.