More than 3,000 'No Kings' rallies were staged across all 50 US states on Saturday, with organisers urging Americans to prepare for the midterm elections as Indivisible leaders warned of possible interference with the voting process.

Previous No Kings demonstrations focused on opposing President Donald Trump and Republican Party policies. Saturday's events shifted towards helping eligible voters understand their options and ensuring their votes are counted, with the election approaching.

No Kings Rallies Put Voting Plans First

No Kings organisers described the events on their website as 'a day of nonpartisan voter participation, being in community with each other, and making sure every eligible voter has a plan, knows their options, and is ready to make their voice count'.

Speaking at a rally in Atlanta, Georgia, Indivisible co-founder Leah Greenberg linked that message to the history of campaigning for voting rights.

'In America, power lies at the hands of the people, and we express our power at the ballot box,' she said.

'Nobody knows better than the folks here that that right was never given by the powerful, it was demanded by generations of dedicated, brilliant, fearless organizers who put their lives and their freedom on the line to demand that this nation live up to its promises.'

Early Ballots at the Heart of No Kings Appeal

Greenberg pointed to Trump's mid-decade redistricting campaign and attempts to restrict voting by mail, presenting them as attacks on the voting process during his second term.

'They want chaos, fear, and confusion at the polls,' she said. 'Voting early is the first step in how we protect those rights. A vote cast today can't be lost to a long line or a closed polling place.'

Greenberg's appeal put early voting at the centre of the Atlanta event's election message, with her warning focused on potential obstacles at polling places.

In a Thursday interview with journalist Steven Beschloss, Indivisible co-founder Ezra Levin said he hoped the demonstrations would drive 'the biggest turnout in midterms in American history'.

Levin said that ambition mattered 'because we have an authoritarian' in Trump 'who will take advantage of any uncertainty'. That characterisation was Levin's assessment, while record turnout remained an aspiration.

No Kings Demonstrations Receive Democratic Backing

Minnesota Democratic US Senate candidate Peggy Flanagan supported the rallies in a Saturday social media post.

'This year, Minnesotans showed the world that we don't do kings,' Flanagan wrote. 'Today, we're doing it again. No matter where you are, make your voice heard.'

Representative Delia Ramirez, an Illinois Democrat, also backed the demonstrations, connecting participation in the rallies with defending neighbours and democratic rights.

'No kings. No authoritarians. No warmongers. No despots,' Ramirez wrote. 'All across the country, Americans are taking to the streets and organizing to defend our neighbors and our democracy! Remember that you have rights.'

Attendance estimates for Saturday's demonstrations were unavailable when the source report was written. Previous No Kings rallies have reportedly drawn as many as 8 million people nationwide, according to that report. The figure of more than 3,000 refers to Saturday's events across the country, rather than the number of participants.