Donald Trump has pledged to deploy an election integrity army in every state for the 2026 midterm elections, a bold warning that has sparked fierce backlash from Democrats and election watchdogs, as reported across major US media outlets on Monday.

The US president's announcement on Truth Social on Sunday builds on Republican efforts during his 2024 campaign. Mr Trump said the operation would be much bigger and stronger than before, framing it as essential to protect the sanctity of legal votes amid what he calls Democratic interference. Critics have reacted with alarm, accusing the plan of potentially intimidating voters and pre-emptively questioning the legitimacy of results.

Trump's Pledge for Expanded Election Monitoring

In his post, Mr Trump wrote: 'During my Historic Election in 2024, when I won every single Swing State, and decisively won both the Electoral and Popular votes by wide margins, the Republicans had an Election Integrity Army in every single State to preserve the sanctity of each legal vote. We will be doing the same again in 2026, but it will be much bigger and stronger.'

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The statement was a response to a new Democratic task force led by Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, which includes former attorney general Eric Holder and lawyer Marc Elias. Mr Trump claimed the group would try to suppress Republican voters and interfere in the elections.

Republican sources have indicated the 2024 version involved thousands of volunteers across swing states, though exact numbers are not public. The new plan aims to extend this to all 50 states and recruit thousands more volunteers.

Fierce Backlash and Concerns Over Democracy

The announcement has drawn strong condemnation. Democrats warn that such an army could create an intimidating atmosphere at polling places, potentially suppressing turnout among minority and low-income voters. A verified Instagram post from @voteinorout said Mr Trump was threatening to deploy an army in every single state to influence the midterms, raising concerns about the integrity of elections and democracy in the United States.

Opinion pieces have highlighted the move as part of a pattern of rhetoric that undermines public confidence in the electoral system. Some have drawn parallels to historical tactics of voter suppression, though the president insists the focus is solely on ensuring fairness. Similar sentiments have been echoed by strategists who describe the language as ominous.

Republicans, meanwhile, defend the initiative as a legitimate counter to Democratic election protection efforts. They argue that robust monitoring is necessary to maintain trust in the process, pointing to past controversies over mail-in voting and ballot counting.

Implications for the Upcoming Midterms

As preparations for the 2026 elections intensify, the exchange highlights the deep divisions over how votes will be cast and counted. Control of Congress hangs in the balance, with recent polls showing tight races in several key states.

No additional details on the scale or organisation of the expanded army have been released by Republican leaders as of Monday. Election officials emphasise that while poll watching is protected, any actions crossing into harassment would be unlawful. The development comes as both parties continue to battle over voting legislation, including requirements for voter identification and rules for absentee ballots.

With the midterms more than a year away, the early focus on integrity suggests a contentious campaign season lies ahead. The development is likely to fuel further partisan acrimony in the coming months.