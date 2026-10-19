Republicans are increasingly blaming President Donald Trump and their own campaign leadership for the party's worsening midterm prospects, with one House Republican warning, 'We're running for our lives,' as polling and election forecasts suggest Republicans could lose seats once considered relatively safe.

The tensions, detailed in a POLITICO report, reflect a growing dispute over whether Trump's policies and approval ratings are dragging down Republican candidates, or whether party campaign officials have responded too slowly to a deteriorating electoral landscape. With the 3 November midterms approaching, lawmakers and strategists are also debating whether their message offers voters a convincing reason to keep Republicans in power.

The Republican National Committee (RNC) has rejected the suggestion that the party's prospects are beyond repair. Spokesperson Natalie Baldassarre said those involved in midterm strategy remained focused on winning races and believed Republicans could protect and expand their majorities.

Trump's Policies Put Vulnerable Republicans Under Pressure

Some Republican lawmakers believe the president's approval ratings have become a central obstacle to their campaigns. Retiring Nebraska Representative Don Bacon previously told POLITICO that Trump's polling numbers and unfavourable ratings were the party's biggest problem.

The war with Iran has become a particularly difficult issue as fuel prices put pressure on household budgets. Republicans must defend the administration's decisions while persuading voters to judge their own records. Tariffs have created another source of tension, particularly among farmers affected by the administration's trade policies.

The challenge is that voters dissatisfied with the White House may also punish Republican candidates in congressional races. Recent polling and election assessments have pointed to a wider range of competitive House contests, including districts that Republicans had expected to defend more comfortably. That does not guarantee a Democratic victory, but it has increased pressure on incumbents to explain their support for the administration.

Some Republican candidates have sought to distance themselves from Trump on selected issues, while others continue to defend his agenda. The competing approaches reflect a party struggling to decide whether loyalty to the president will mobilise supporters or alienate voters who are unhappy with the economy and the Iran conflict.

Anna Paulina Luna Challenges the NRCC

The criticism has also turned inward. Florida Representative Anna Paulina Luna, a Trump ally facing a more competitive race than expected, publicly questioned the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC), the party's House campaign organisation.

In a social media post, Luna said she had received calls from fellow lawmakers questioning the NRCC's performance. She also criticised party leaders whom she accused of focusing on donor dinners rather than winning elections.

Other House Republicans have complained that the NRCC did not move quickly enough to support vulnerable incumbents as the electoral map worsened in August and September. One unnamed lawmaker told POLITICO that the committee's leadership was 'living in a bubble,' adding, 'We're getting killed out here.'

The NRCC has disputed the suggestion that it failed to act. Spokesperson Mike Marinella said the committee had launched coordinated advertising campaigns with incumbents in districts that were not initially considered competitive.

According to Marinella, the committee had run coordinated advertising in 51 districts, including seats held by Jeff Hurd of Colorado, Bill Huizenga of Michigan, Rob Wittman of Virginia, Mike Turner of Ohio, and Monica De La Cruz of Texas.

The disagreement highlights the risk of internal blame-taking before voters have even cast their ballots. Candidates and party officials are already arguing over who bears responsibility if Republicans lose seats.

Party Leaders Urge Candidates to Focus on Cost of Living

House Speaker Mike Johnson has focused on contrasting Republicans with Democrats, portraying the opposition as dangerous socialists who would investigate Trump and empower the party's enemies.

Some Republican officials, however, want candidates to offer a more positive case for re-election. A senior official familiar with pro-Trump super PAC MAGA Inc.'s plans told POLITICO that candidates needed to explain how they would lower living costs and improve voters' finances.

The debate over campaign messaging is unfolding alongside tensions over the party's future leadership, with rival camps reportedly preparing to assign blame if Republicans suffer major losses.

With the 3 November midterms approaching, Republicans must convince voters their policies can improve household finances while containing internal disputes that could weaken their campaigns.