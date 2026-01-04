North Korea launched several ballistic missiles from Pyongyang towards the Sea of Japan on Sunday morning, marking the country's first missile test in two months, per The Guardian. The launches occurred at approximately 07:50 local time, raising regional security concerns and prompting heightened surveillance from South Korea, Japan, and the United States.

The Joint Chiefs of Staff in Seoul said: 'Our military has strengthened surveillance and vigilance in preparation for further launches,' adding that intelligence is being closely shared with allies in the region. Japanese authorities confirmed that the missiles are believed to have already landed in the sea, according to Reuters, and noted that there was no immediate threat to Japanese territory.

On 24 December 2025, North Korea conducted a test launch of a long-range surface-to-air missile near the Sea of Japan.

Timing Raises Questions Ahead of South Korea-China Summit

The missile launches coincided with South Korean President Lee Jae Myung's state visit to China, which began on Sunday. During the visit, officials said discussions would include peace efforts on the Korean peninsula, with China expected to play a key role in facilitating dialogue with North Korea.

Lee's security adviser, Wi Sung-lac, stated: 'Seoul expects Beijing to play a role in promoting peace on the Korean peninsula.' Analysts suggest that North Korea may have timed the missile tests to assert its strategic position ahead of the high-level talks in Beijing, signalling both its capabilities and negotiating leverage.

Kim Jong Un Boosts Weapons Production

North Korean state media reported that leader Kim Jong Un visited a munitions factory on Saturday, calling for more than double the production capacity of tactical guided weapons.

In recent weeks, Kim has also inspected other weapons factories and a nuclear-powered submarine, demonstrating the regime's continuing focus on military preparedness.

These visits precede North Korea's Ninth Party Congress of the Workers' Party, expected to outline primary policy goals for the coming year. Analysts interpret the missile tests as part of Pyongyang's broader strategy to reinforce its military profile, both domestically and internationally.

Missile Tests Renew Fears of Escalating Tensions in East Asia

The launches continue North Korea's ongoing missile testing programme, which last conducted a trial in November 2025. The repeated tests contribute to regional instability and heighten tensions between North Korea and its neighbours, according to military experts.

South Korea and Japan closely monitor these developments, emphasising that the programme violates UN resolutions and poses risks to maritime security. Japan's Ministry of Defence confirmed that the missiles landed in the sea, reaffirming they posed no immediate threat but highlighting the persistent challenge posed by North Korea's military advancements.

Regional and Global Security Implications

The missile activity highlights the strategic dynamics of East Asia, particularly China's role as a mediator. Experts suggest that President Lee's discussions with Xi Jinping may be crucial in encouraging Pyongyang to engage in dialogue rather than continue provocations.

The United States, working closely with South Korea and Japan, has condemned previous North Korean missile tests as destabilising and contrary to international norms.

Sunday's launches underscore the continuing volatility of the Korean Peninsula and the complexities involved in achieving sustained peace in the region.

Heightened Global Watch as North Korea Reinforces Military Messaging

Regional allies, including the United States, Japan, and South Korea, maintain heightened vigilance over North Korea's military developments. Satellite and radar tracking are being used to monitor the country's missile programme in real time, ensuring that any further tests can be assessed promptly.

North Korea's repeated testing highlights the enduring challenge posed by its weapons programme and the difficulty of negotiating meaningful limitations.

Analysts say these provocations are likely designed to reinforce the regime's domestic legitimacy while signalling to international audiences its strategic capabilities.