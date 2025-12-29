As we approach another new year, the chilling verses of the 16th-century French astrologer Michel de Nostredame, known globally as Nostradamus, are once again under the microscope. Many people think that his 1555 book Les Prophéties, which has 942 cryptic quatrains, correctly predicted the rise of Hitler, the Great Fire of London, and even the attacks on Sept. 11. After the COVID-19 pandemic and the death of Queen Elizabeth II, there has been a huge rise in the number of people who claim to have found hidden meanings in his stanzas.

Some people today say that his Middle French verses are so vague that they can be used to explain almost any tragedy. However, the specific interpretations that are coming out for 2026 are very disturbing. The seer's vision for the near future shows a world on the edge of chaos, with terrible wars and strange biological 'ambushes'.

Global Tensions and the Dark Predictions of Nostradamus

One of the most often quoted quatrains for the next few months warns of a 'seven months great war, people dead through evil'. For many people, this is a very scary thing to think about in light of how unstable the world is right now. The verse goes on to say, 'Rouen, Evreux the King will not fail'. Some people think this is a reference to a war between European powers that could spread far beyond its current borders.

In the last few months, analysts have linked this 'seven months' timeline more and more to the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine. They think that 2026 could see a decisive, though bloody, end to the war or a huge escalation involving NATO powers.

Historians often compare this to his previous successes, such as the verse: 'Within two cities, there will be scourges the like of which was never seen'. That particular line is widely accepted by believers as a prediction of the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki in 1945. If his 2026 forecast follows the same pattern, the 'seven months' could indicate a concentrated period of high-intensity warfare that reshapes the map of Europe or the Middle East.

Followers are also pointing to a related verse regarding 'Mars' ruling the path among the stars, which they interpret as a sign of global military mobilisation involving Asian and Western powers simultaneously. The reference to 'evil' suggests a conflict defined not just by territory, but by a catastrophic loss of civilian life.

Why the 2026 Nostradamus Prophecies Focus on Sudden Disaster

Perhaps the most literal — and bizarre — prediction involving the year 2026 concerns a sudden strike from the heavens. The 26th verse of Century I states that a 'great man will be struck down in the day by a thunderbolt'. In our modern era, the 'great man' could represent anyone from a member of the royal family to a high-ranking world leader or a global celebrity. Some conspiracy theorists have specifically named figures like Donald Trump — frequently referred to by interpreters as 'King Donald' — or Vladimir Putin as potential targets of this 'thunderbolt'.

The specificity of the 'daylight' strike suggests a public event, perhaps a political rally or a high-profile appearance, ended by a freak meteorological occurrence or a metaphorical 'bolt from the blue' that shifts the course of history. Some scholars find it interesting that the 'thunderbolt' might not have anything to do with the weather at all. Instead, it could be a metaphor for a high-tech assassination or a 'surgical' drone strike.

'The Ticino will overflow with blood' sounds more like a horror movie than a weather report, which makes me even more uneasy. This is only about the part of Switzerland where people speak Italian. Many people think of Switzerland as a place of peace and neutrality, but Nostradamus says that a 'favour' from a city will lead to this bloody end.

Hermeneutics experts say that this could be about a bigger European war spilling over into Switzerland and Italy, possibly because of a controversial political alliance. Whether this 'blood' symbolises a mass casualty event, a new plague, or a devastating natural disaster remains a point of heated debate among scholars of the occult.

Finally, there is the cryptic 'great swarm of bees' that arises by 'night ambush'. Assigned to the number 26 in his writings, this prophecy is being viewed through a modern lens as a warning against the rise of autonomous drone swarms in warfare. Literal bugs probably won't cause a global crisis, but the word could mean a new kind of technology or a biological agent that surprises a country.

But there is still a small glimmer of hope: the same 2026 sequence ends with a 'man of light' rising to lead the world through the darkness. This means that there is a time of renewal after the storm in Nostradamus's dark vision. People will keep believing these prophecies no matter what the truth is. As 2026 gets closer, people will be more afraid of what they see in the news and the sky.