NYC Mayor Eric Adams pledged to find the killer of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, committing to seek justice while hinting at motives tied to financial power struggles and "monopoly money."

Cops are still investigating the motive behind the shocking murder of America's most prominent health insurance CEO in New York City, as the killer left a clear trail of clues. The mystery killer remains at large after gunning down UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson early Wednesday morning in Midtown Manhattan.

The bullets that killed the 50-year-old executive bore a chilling message: "delay," "deny," and "depose," a phrase often used by insurance industry critics. Meanwhile, cops discovered Monopoly money inside the killer's backpack in Central Park.

The Killer's Cryptic Clues

Online sleuths have been dissecting the message the killer may have intended to send. "This money must symbolise the monopoly UHC has created with its over 150 subsidies comprising pharmacies, hospitals, hospice, and insurance," one Reddit user wrote, a sentiment echoed by hundreds of others.

"Wait are we sure this ain't Banksy?! The Monopoly money is making this all sound like the greatest performance art of all time..." one person said, joining the chorus of voices suggesting that the shooter left the board game dollars to send a message. "He wanted them to find that..." another added.

"This dude is taunting the police - not only did he intentionally drop the backpack where they would expect, but he hid it while WANTING it to be found," a user wrote. The shooting has ignited a firestorm of criticism against the US healthcare system while simultaneously thrusting UnitedHealthcare's troubling history of claim denials into the spotlight.

The Human Cost Of Healthcare Denials

In the wake of the murder, Americans took to the internet to share their own harrowing experiences of being denied crucial treatment or losing loved ones due to the inability to afford essential care.

The Monopoly money may also refer to UnitedHealthcare's efforts to acquire a larger share of the health insurance industry, raising concerns about its growing dominance and potential to stifle competition.

In February 2022, the Department of Justice challenged UnitedHealthcare's proposed $13 billion acquisition of healthcare tech company Change Healthcare Inc., arguing that the deal would give the insurance giant too much control over the market and harm competition.

"Post-acquisition, United would be able to use its rivals' information to gain an unfair advantage and harm competition in health insurance markets," the DoJ wrote in a press release at the time.

"The proposed transaction also would eliminate United's only major rival for first-pass claims editing technology — a critical product used to efficiently process health insurance claims and save health insurers billions of dollars each year — and give United a monopoly share in the market."

DOJ Targets UHG's Acquisition Spree

Just last month, the Department of Justice, joined by four state attorneys general, filed another antitrust lawsuit to block UnitedHealth Group (UHG), UnitedHealthcare's parent company, from acquiring its rival, Amedisys Inc.

"We are challenging this merger because home health and hospice patients and their families experiencing some of the most difficult moments of their lives deserve affordable, high-quality care options," said Attorney General Merrick B. Garland in the November 12 release.

"The Justice Department will not hesitate to check unlawful consolidation and monopolization in the healthcare market that threatens to harm vulnerable patients, their families, and healthcare workers."

The Man Behind The Murder

New York City Mayor Eric Adams hinted that police may have identified the killer in their latest lead, but they're keeping his name under wraps for now. When asked on Saturday if investigators knew the mystery gunman's identity, Adams replied, "We don't want to release that now," according to the New York Post.

"If we do, we are basically giving a tip to the person we are seeking and we do not want to give him an upper hand at all. Let him continue to believe he can hide behind the mask. We revealed his face. We're going to reveal who he is, and we're going to bring him to justice... The net is tightening," the former NYPD captain added.

Pressing the NYPD for updates on Sunday morning, DailyMail.com received a tight-lipped response: "There have been no updates on the case." Meanwhile, the investigation into the CEO's murder as a targeted killing has expanded beyond New York state lines, with authorities casting a wider net in their pursuit of the elusive suspect.

On Saturday night, the NYPD released new photos of the suspected killer. Described as a white male around 6'1" tall. Other details about the assailant are still scarce. Police say Thompson was shot in the back and leg outside the New York Hilton Midtown on West 54th Street around 6:45 AM last Wednesday.